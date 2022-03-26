A few books from renowned authors to swear by in 2022

By Express News Service

Here's a list of nine books that should adorn your shelves in 2022

1. Entwined Lives by Shuvashree Chowdhury

Entwined Lives is Shuvashree Chowdhury's second novel. It is a story of two attractive, independent women, Sujata Anand and Aparna Nikhil, and their unfolding lives in a fateful conjunction with each other, from loving the same man Anand, a Chennai-based media baron. Sujata, who is just out of college, is married to him - Aparna, recently returned from Mumbai from a marriage gone horribly wrong, works for him. Aparna works her way up to the position of editor of the newly-launched lifestyle supplement of a premium newspaper, owned by Anand's family. But has Aparna earned her promotion, or is it because of her connection to the boss? Sujata is hurt and lonely and nurtures a romantic liaison with the much older Shekhar, while trying to establish herself as an independent career woman with an executive search firm she has set up.

2. The World's Most Frustrated Man by Abhaidev

Enter the farcical life of M, the world's most frustrated man.Everything in M's life was smooth, until his eventual mental breakdown. Shattered into innumerable pieces, he somehow gathered himself and tried fixing himself again. Only to realise that some things are beyond fixing. Will he find what he is looking for? Or will he wander aimlessly, like everyone else in this world?The World's Most Frustrated Man is the poignant tale of a man who will die twice in his life. But he was also born twice. That is his only solace.After working for a while in an investment bank, he took the plunge and quit that boring job of his to venture into the exciting world of writing, something he always wanted to do.His penchant for continental philosophy and craze for progressive house and indie music has nettled his simple parents. He is an avid reader and devours classics and science books. Like most people with a DSLR, he loves flaunting his non-existent photography skills on social media platforms.

3. The Eucalyptus Tree by Vijayalatha N

The mystery of life has intrigued people since the inception of its creation and continues to do so even in technologically advanced societies of 21st century. Anything remains a mystery until its blatant just the way its dark only until rays of light come! The gEucalyptus tree is story of a whirling mind of a nine year old Neil who is addicted to games, screens and the virtual world which lead him to depression unknowingly. He squalled and bawled ,yawled and howled over a ten inch screen-weeny-gadgety. After a tough ordeal his parents decide to change place to introduce him to a new environment. Little did they know that change of place is going to change everything in little Neils life. Come join me in this cosmic twisty-twirlety voyage of self-discovery as he treads the path unknown through time tunnel to meet THE SUPREME creator of life over unraveling enigma of friendship & love through time and dime.

4. The Mysterious Widows of Mehboobpura by Anuradha Singh

Her first book, The Mysterious Widows of Mehboobpura has a backdrop of army and an army officer wife as the protagonist, which has made the thriller as realistic as one could get. Anuradha’s second book, Ayasam: Epic tale of King Gavi, is a historical fantasy, based in ancient India, to be precise 1800 BC. After extensive research, the book has taken shape of a fast paced intertwined historical fiction. Both the books have garnered her fantastic reviews. Ira is an army officer’s wife, who is posted in Ferozepur Cantonment, Punjab. She is a teacher by profession, mother of two sons. Ira is sensitive, compassionate, hardworking and an efficient, vivacious lady. She is sincere towards her work and never says no to anybody. Hence, people around look upon her for help during any major event and rely on her a lot. She is a Maharashtrian Brahmin and her husband Sameer is a Rajput, they have a whirl wind romance during college days and get married. Ira has an uncle who is a retired Maj. General; he helps Ira a lot in convincing and managing Ira’s parents at the time of their marriage.

5. Miracle: Conversations with a Cherub by N. Srinivasa Raghavan

A masterpiece dedicated to specially-abled children, Miracle is the fictionalized account of the author’s late nephew, his late brother’s eldest son. A child of great beauty and more important, beauty of spirit. This fictionalized account presents the 10 beautiful years that the author got to spend with the child, and this association enriched him in mind and spirit. The lessons that the child taught the author weren’t immediately apparent to him, caught as he was in the emotion of the moment, and dealing with his little bundle of joy. Only after the child passed away did the full import of the purpose of his life, and the important life lessons that he taught dawned on the family members, particularly the author. The child couldn’t even speak, and this book is an attempt by the author to give a voice to his little angel, and in the process getting to know his perspective. His dramatic reappearance is presented in Part I titled Homecoming, his perspectives are presented in Part II titled Revelations, and his life lessons comprise Part III of the book titled Gospel. It is the author's hope that the book enriches the reader in mind and spirit and surely deserves a place in the elite list.

6. Communion Symbols by Nithya Chellam

Your connection to nature's spirit. This book is a new age healing book with description on how to draw and use symbols to change your life. It is a way in which you can get the energy of nature in your very hands and connect to the universe in ways that help you evolve and self heal. When you understand energies through this book, You start realizing how magical you and your body are and how powerful a connection with yourself and nature can be. There are testimonials from many people included as how these symbols have helped them. Try them for yourself, this book is an experience by itself that makes nature come alive through your very hands.

7. Dream Diaries by Sheetal Durve

Dream diaries is a book for children. Imagination is an integral ingredient in every child’s early life, as it fuels creative thinking and mind development. Charmingly illustrated to help visualize the stories easily, the plot is a heady mix of wonder and fantasy. And the characters, relatable yet imaginary. While the stories let a child’s mind wander, they ultimately showcase the virtues of life they should embrace at a young age.Sheetal Durve is an artist and author born in Pune, India.

8. Nesting the garden of life by Neelima Khemchandani

Every thought we create is like a seed which we sow in the soil of our mind. It does not matter whether the thought is positive or dissenting, it will get seeded deep if we constantly keep on working with it. The book conceptualizes and compares life to a

garden where every seed we let in the soil will reap into a plant. As we read more, the chapters enclose how to cultivate this life into a garden of content and happiness. We all have been provided just one life and in this one life, we have one

opportunity to cultivate the best garden of life. The book unfolds chapter by chapter on how to select a seed carefully, sow them and harvest the best garden to cherish. It does not matter where we are in our lives right now, what age group we are, what we wish to pursue in our lives, if we understand the basics right and make them clear in our life, nobody can stop our garden from being burgeoned into the one we all would love to adore and live each day. We all have the capability to turn our lives into the cream of a crop and enjoy the delicacy each day.!

9. Back 2 Basics by Amit Butani

The moment we are born in this planet, we enter into the inevitable battle called life. Living a fulfilling life is one of the toughest tasks that we all have to face. Most of us keep on relentlessly holding on to the false hope that a savior will arrive in front of us to free us from all our struggles. But is this ever going to happen? Here we must remember the famous phrase “God helps those who help themselves.” Whenever we feel that we are stuck in a loop of repetitive struggles, we must immediately seek the help of that person who will never betray us—that is ourselves. The answers to all your struggles always reside within your heart. In this book, the author tells the readers how to lead a satisfying life by looking at life from a whole new perspective. Flip through the pages of Back 2 Basics to venture into a new world of happiness which was always around you from the very beginning. The author will guide you through the process of discovering your own path of contentment.