DSFN founder Daz Sidhu going global with his fitness program

By Express News Service

The fitness space has picked pace in the past few decades. Owing to the unprecedented demand, many experts have mushroomed all over and are imparting their knowledge in the form of training programs. One such individual who has done extremely well around this space in his career as a fitness trainer is Daz Sidhu, founder of DSFN (Daz Sidhu Fitness Network). His fitness training program has helped many achieve their desired results. Daz says that his training program is designed on the most advanced methods that target the core muscles, resulting in extraordinary gains within a short span of time. His programs are rated as one of the best in the industry as his years of experience has helped him build the most effective ones which give phenomenal results if done the right way. His personalised training program includes customised workouts, meal plans, and a free only members app which keeps his clients updated about their progress. The clients can also join the Facebook group and get a 24/7 email support to solve their queries. What started as a passion has turned into a full-fledged profession for Daz. He is aiming at imparting his program to people across the globe.