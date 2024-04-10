Mother unhappy as daughter identifies as a fox

Jill, a concerned stepmother, reached out to The Dr. John Delony Show, a mental health podcast, seeking advice on how to handle her 13-year-old stepdaughter's self-identification as a fox, a phenomenon known as being a 'therian.'

Jill described her stepdaughter's behavior, which included wearing a fox mask and tail and running a YouTube channel where she mimicked fox-like behaviors. The situation was further complicated by the fact that the girl's biological mother appeared to support this behavior at her house.

She also revealed that her other daughter, a nine year old, also adopted the therian identity, identifying as a giraffe, likely influenced by her stepsister.

The phenomenon in which individuals, mostly young people, identify as animals or even inanimate objects is known as "species dysphoria" or "otherkinity." It is more prevalent in developed countries such as the US.

This concept is related to the broader term "therianthropy," which refers to the belief that one possesses a non-human animal's spirit or soul.

Individuals who identify as animals or objects often feel a strong connection to their chosen species or item, believing that they share characteristics, behaviors, or a spiritual affinity with it. Some individuals may express their identification through wearing costumes, adopting mannerisms associated with their chosen species, or engaging in role-play activities. They also adopt suitable pronouns such as 'it' and refuse to answer to usual, human pronouns such as he and she.

The internet has played a significant role in the growth of this phenomenon, with many individuals finding support and validation through online communities and social media platforms.