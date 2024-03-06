Lancet warns against “over-medicalisation” of menopause

NEW DELHI: Highlighting that menopause is not the period of “decay and decline” but a developmental life stage, The Lancet warned against the “over-medicalisation” of this natural phase of life.

The Lancet 2024 Series, consisting of four research papers, said that menopause is not a disease. It called for the need to reframe menopause and to look for a management approach that is not focused on medical interventions to relieve symptoms.

“For most women, menopause is a natural phase of life that they transition as part of biological ageing,” it said.

It argued that the “framing of this natural period of transition as a disease of oestrogen deficiency that can be eased only by replacing the missing hormones” fuels negative attitudes toward menopause and exacerbates stigma.

The series said commercial organisations position the use of menopausal hormonal therapy (MHT) as a way to empower women to regain control of their bodies while downplaying risks. It said this further endorses the framing of menopause as a disease.

It argued that menopause is commonly perceived to be associated with poor mental health. However, it said, there is no strong evidence that the risk of first-onset clinical depression is increased over menopause.

It added that this can be a vulnerable period for recurrence in those with a history of clinical depression.

It also highlighted that some groups, like those who experience early or cancer treatment-induced menopause, often do not receive optimal care.