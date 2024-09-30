Glow like the goddess

We are in awe of the majestic and radiant Goddess Durga who personifies beauty! In reverence, we offer her with milk, honey, butter, ghee, and fruits. The Puja is also the time to resonate with her grace and radiate yourself ahead of the celebrations. Here are some wonderful natural recipes with powerful ingredients that are used in the rituals of adorning a goddess. You can use them to nourish and soften your skin and look like a diva.

Milk: Take about 20 ml of full cream milk and add a few drops of lemon juice and a pinch of saffron to it. Let it stand for some time until the colour changes. Dip a cotton ball into this and massage it on your face. Let the skin soak up its goodness and repeat until most of the milk has been absorbed into the skin. Wash off with cold water.

Honey: Take 3 tbsp of honey. Add to it the paste of 4 almonds, 2 tsp chironji and 1 tsp mint leaf. Mix well with a little milk and apply as a mask on the skin for about 10 minutes. Scrub off gently with a little milk and wash off with water for a lustrous and soft skin in no time.

Fruits: The freshness of fruits and the natural goodness of Alpha hydroxy acids (AHA’s) present in them, can make the skin supple and nourished. Take a handful of pomegranate. Crush its pest and mortar and rub all over the face letting its juice soak into the skin. Now take 3 tsb of mashed papaya mixed with 2 ground figs and massage into the skin. Wash off with rose water. Now apply a paste of mashed banana mixed with half-mashed avocado onto the skin like a face mask. Leave for 15 minutes and wash off with water. Pat dry to see a porcelain perfect skin.

Grains: Grains are offered during the Puja and it’s good to include them in the beauty regimen too. Take 4 tsp rice powder, 4 tsp moong dal powder, 4 tsp red masoor powder and mix with 3 tsb oatmeal. Add milk and ground hibiscus flowers (around 10) to it. Use it as a scrub all over the body to smoothen and soften the skin.

Now that you have the essential skincare ingredients, begin your beauty ritual early to get that festive radiance for Durga Puja!

suparna trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert

@suparnatrikha