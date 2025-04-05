A wholesyum carrot treat

The drink looks ravishingly purple with an orangey hue to it. It tastes very purple too—the smell of mustard, ginger, pepper, and a dash of asafoetida makes it tangy and slightly pungent.
The effect of the sun on the drink, which was left to ferment for two days, is palpable in its taste — there is a fiery texture as it flows down the throat. But what stands out amidst all this is the presence of sliced, alluring pieces of salted carrots — the purple variety — though there are tidbits of the orange kind as well.
This probiotic drink, made from carrots and ground mustard, is a staple in northern India during the winter, when carrots, especially the dark orange variety, are grown in abundance across the plains.
The drink has become so popular that many now use the more readily available orange variety, though ironically, the orange carrot is not as indigenous as the darker one.
Come to think of it, carrots were never native to India. They were first introduced from Afghanistan and Persia. These regions were the initial growers of carrots, from where the plant spread to the Mediterranean, Europe, and beyond.
Some taxonomic references even suggest that carrots were first cultivated more for their aromatic leaves than their roots. Carrot seeds have been found in Switzerland and southern Germany, dating back to 2000 BC.
Colonial cousins
As an edible root, the carrot’s story in popular history probably begins around the 10th century.
Carrots are also mentioned in ancient Greek texts and are arguably one of the most widely travelled plant species, spreading from one region to another due to conquests and colonisation.
A white variety is believed to have originated in Europe. These early carrots were wild, gradually domesticated between the 10th and 12th centuries. Initially, the most common ones were either yellow or purple. The now-familiar orange variety emerged much later, in the 16th century, following selective breeding.
Some food historians credit the Dutch for introducing the orange variant. Later, with colonisation, the British made it popular in various parts of the world.
India has records of the root being used in Mughal kitchens even earlier — though it was the Persian purple variety. Eventually, the orange variant began to be cultivated in India and is now a staple in households across the country.
Nutritional powerhouse
A biennial plant belonging to the Apiaceae family, the carrot is sensitive during its growth phase and prone to pests and diseases. But once mature, it is easy to harvest and preserve.
Carrots are valued not only for their flavour but also for their medicinal properties. In fact, they were used more as medicine during the medieval period, particularly in countries like China — which even today tops the global production of carrots, contributing 44% of the total output. Today, there are over 500 varieties of carrots worldwide.
Rich in beta-carotene and a major source of Vitamin A, carrots are widely believed to benefit eyesight. A popular wartime myth claimed British pilots could see in the dark because they ate carrots — when in reality, it was due to the introduction of radar.
The word carrot originates from the Middle French carotte, which was adopted into English in the 16th century. Its roots trace back to Latin (carota) and Greek (karoton), from ker (horn), referring to its shape.
The white European carrots were once mistaken for parsnips. The word carrot was later used to define a colour as well, around 1670, to describe a yellowish-red hue.
Carrots are cultivated in sandy beds, raised mounds, or directly in the ground, and take two to three months from sowing to harvest. The ideal conditions include sandy loam soil, a dry and cool climate, and adequate irrigation.
Though traditionally a winter crop, carrots are now available year-round in both fresh and processed forms.
One of the most striking features of carrots is their high water content — almost 88% — and negligible fat. As much as 100g of raw carrots provide just 41 calories, along with a rich supply of Vitamin A, a moderate amount of Vitamin K and potassium, and low levels of other micronutrients. Carrots are also a provitamin A source, as beta-carotene is converted into Vitamin A in the small intestine.
They contain high levels of anthocyanidins and fibre, lending them antioxidant, anti-cancer, and cardiovascular benefits. They help reduce the risk of degenerative diseases.
Healthy bite
Carrot was the first vegetable recognised as safe for use in the biopharmaceutical industry. Its by-products have been found to positively impact blood pressure, infections, asthma, and atherosclerosis.
Its dietary fibre helps relieve constipation, regulate blood sugar, and promote heart health. Vitamin A and its metabolite, retinoic acid, support foetal development, reproduction, lung function, and immunity.
Carrots are also widely used in cosmetics: retinoic acid enhances skin texture, Vitamin A aids hair growth, and antioxidants support liver detoxification. Their low fat and high fibre content make them ideal for weight loss.
A lesser-known benefit is their natural dental use — carrots can help clean teeth much like a toothbrush. In short, carrots are good for the heart, liver, kidneys, eyes, teeth, and more.
Carrots are as popular raw as they are cooked. In India, they feature prominently in a variety of cuisines. Cooking or pulping carrots releases beta-carotene more effectively. While the leaves are edible, they are rarely used — except occasionally in stir-fries or salads.
Yum is the word
Carrots have a subtle, inherent sweetness that can be elevated in desserts. Indian cuisine celebrates this in the beloved sweet dish gajar ka halwa. Beyond that, carrots are used in salads, spicy rice dishes, jams, chutneys, juices, cakes, and preserves.
Since the late 1980s, carrots have also become a popular snack. Baby carrots, for instance, are deep-fried or shallow-fried and served as munchies.
Carrots can be as decadent as a pudding, as wholesome as a juice, or as therapeutic as carrot seed oil — now gaining attention in wellness circles.
Too much of a good thing is never good. Overconsumption of carrots can cause carotenemia — a harmless condition where the skin turns yellow-orange due to excess carotenoids.
To sum up for all the right reasons, carrots can be the root of good health, happiness, and culinary delight.