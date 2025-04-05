A wholesyum carrot treat

The drink looks ravishingly purple with an orangey hue to it. It tastes very purple too—the smell of mustard, ginger, pepper, and a dash of asafoetida makes it tangy and slightly pungent.

The effect of the sun on the drink, which was left to ferment for two days, is palpable in its taste — there is a fiery texture as it flows down the throat. But what stands out amidst all this is the presence of sliced, alluring pieces of salted carrots — the purple variety — though there are tidbits of the orange kind as well.

This probiotic drink, made from carrots and ground mustard, is a staple in northern India during the winter, when carrots, especially the dark orange variety, are grown in abundance across the plains.

The drink has become so popular that many now use the more readily available orange variety, though ironically, the orange carrot is not as indigenous as the darker one.

Come to think of it, carrots were never native to India. They were first introduced from Afghanistan and Persia. These regions were the initial growers of carrots, from where the plant spread to the Mediterranean, Europe, and beyond.

Some taxonomic references even suggest that carrots were first cultivated more for their aromatic leaves than their roots. Carrot seeds have been found in Switzerland and southern Germany, dating back to 2000 BC.

Colonial cousins

As an edible root, the carrot’s story in popular history probably begins around the 10th century.

Carrots are also mentioned in ancient Greek texts and are arguably one of the most widely travelled plant species, spreading from one region to another due to conquests and colonisation.

A white variety is believed to have originated in Europe. These early carrots were wild, gradually domesticated between the 10th and 12th centuries. Initially, the most common ones were either yellow or purple. The now-familiar orange variety emerged much later, in the 16th century, following selective breeding.