The Enmeshment Trap

At first, it feels like a deep connection, an unshakeable bond where emotions intertwine, thoughts align, and words are often unnecessary. But slowly, the air around you grows heavy. You hesitate before making decisions alone. Their moods dictate yours, and you start feeling guilty for wanting space or saying “no” for needing something different. This isn’t love. This is enmeshment, a concept first introduced by Salvador Minuchin, the pioneer of structural family therapy.

A Bond that Controls

According to research by the National Library of Medicine, among enmeshed families, boundaries are overly diffuse and permeable, causing family members to become emotionally entangled with one another. This lack of clear boundaries can hinder individual autonomy and personal growth. Samata Saha Kar, a community psychologist and the CEO of Prospexive, an institute addressing the psychological wellness needs in Kolkata, describes enmeshment as a relationship pattern where boundaries are weak or nonexistent. She says, “Individual needs become secondary to maintaining the relationship, often at the cost of personal growth. Unlike healthy intimacy, where two individuals remain distinct yet connected, enmeshment suffocates. It disguises itself as deep love but, over time, demands conformity. ”

Why Does It Happen?

Enmeshment is often rooted in childhood. Families that lack clear boundaries—where personal space, independence, and emotional autonomy aren’t encouraged—can unknowingly condition children to believe that love means losing oneself. Children from enmeshed families grow up associating closeness with obligation. They struggle with guilt when asserting their own needs because they were raised to prioritise others. Trauma can also be a catalyst. If a person has experienced abandonment or emotional neglect, they may cling to relationships, fearing that independence equals loss.