Architecture trend: Good things in small packages

Owning a house remains a cherished dream for many. Some already have a detailed blueprint in mind — aesthetics, spacious rooms, a generous backyard. Some equate home ownership with status, where size still matters. The bigger, the better.
But today’s dream homes are increasingly defined not by size, but by functionality, comfort, and how well the space caters to the occupant’s lifestyle.
Enter the tiny home. Not the mobile, prefabricated kind, but compact spaces under 900 sq ft. Urban dwellers, singles, and even retirees are embracing this concept, especially in dense metropolitan areas where space is a luxury.
Experts point out that the pandemic was a turning point. “Post Covid, many homeowners with large properties realised that maintaining a big house by themselves was overwhelming. That shift in perspective made people rethink what kind of space they truly need,” says Aishwarya Govind, founder and principal architect at House of Ruya.
“Especially in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, many people move in with big dreams and are also looking to invest. Most of them are young couples who consciously avoid large spaces because of the upkeep. With long work hours and daily commutes, when they return home, they want a convenient space where everyone is approachable and nearer, and they can spend more time with family,” she adds.
Design challenges & opportunities
Designing compact homes comes with its own challenges. Unlike larger houses where each activity can have a dedicated room, tiny homes demand creativity and smart planning. People may naturally want to personalise their space with decor and furniture, but poor planning can quickly make a small home feel cluttered.
“For a home to feel more spacious, it’s important to maximise natural light and choose appropriately scaled furniture. Most pieces available in the market are designed for homes over 1,000 sq ft, so custom-made furniture becomes necessary. Colour and texture choices also significantly impact how open a space feels,” she says.
Homes have now evolved beyond being just personal sanctuaries. They now double up as home offices, social spaces for hosting, and more. Architects say these evolving lifestyle demands must be carefully considered when designing compact homes, because in the right hands, even a small space can feel expansive and multifunctional.
Functionality meets aesthetics
In Bengaluru, a 450-sq-ft home designed by House of Ruya stands as a stellar example of how compact spaces can be both functional and stylish. Created for a young couple working in the IT sector, the home draws inspiration from the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi, embracing soothing backdrops, earthy tones, and a serene, lived-in charm.
The design begins with a welcoming foyer that leads into a cosy living room featuring a custom white sofa. Just behind it lies the dining area and an open kitchen. Given the couple’s love for hosting, the brief included a bar counter, but incorporating it without overwhelming the space posed a challenge.
“A conventional bar setup would have made the space feel crammed. So, we used the ceiling to our advantage and suspended a bar unit from above,” says Aishwarya.
Compact living is not just about working within smaller dimensions; it’s also about clever storage. “We opted for concealed storage with camouflaged shutters that blend into the walls. Most units were designed with zero handles to maintain a clean, seamless look,” she adds.
Challenging design norms
There’s often a misconception that compact homes offer limited scope for aesthetic appeal or innovation. The 765-sq-ft home designed by 27MM Collaborative defies that notion. Spearheaded by principal architect Kruti Mehta and Parth Mehta, the project captures the globetrotting spirit of its owners by blending cultural elements from their travels with bold design choices.
“They wanted their home to reflect their journeys. The balcony was designed with a Mediterranean and Greek vibe — lime-plastered walls, undulated surfaces, and a classic blue-and-white palette. Inside, we used live-edge wood elements inspired by their travels to Africa and Indonesia,” says Kruti.
Another standout is an 850-sq-ft residence designed by Antara Tare and her team at About the Design, embracing the serene and minimal Japandi aesthetic — a fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian design.
“A home should have a distinct character. We used light tones throughout to brighten the space. The white-hued objects and oak furniture brought harmony to the minimalistic Japandi concept,” says Antara.
Conscious living
While compact homes may be small in size, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re low-cost. In fact, architects point out that expenses can rise depending on the quality of materials, custom-made furniture, and structural modifications.
“Most compact homes lean toward a minimal design, which means you see fewer items, but each of them must be of a certain quality or aesthetic standard. That level of detail comes with a price,” says Antara.
Yet, experts agree that these homes offer a more sustainable and conscious way of living compared to larger spaces.
“In big homes, it's common to see certain rooms left unused. Building such spaces requires a considerable amount of resources. In a compact space, you naturally avoid hoarding and become more intentional about what you bring in. This minimalism encourages a more thoughtful lifestyle,” says Aishwarya.
Indeed, as cities continue to grow denser and lifestyles evolve, thoughtful design can make even the smallest spaces feel welcoming and complete. Tiny houses, after all, needn’t be any less of a home.