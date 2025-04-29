Architecture trend: Good things in small packages

Owning a house remains a cherished dream for many. Some already have a detailed blueprint in mind — aesthetics, spacious rooms, a generous backyard. Some equate home ownership with status, where size still matters. The bigger, the better.

But today’s dream homes are increasingly defined not by size, but by functionality, comfort, and how well the space caters to the occupant’s lifestyle.

Enter the tiny home. Not the mobile, prefabricated kind, but compact spaces under 900 sq ft. Urban dwellers, singles, and even retirees are embracing this concept, especially in dense metropolitan areas where space is a luxury.

Experts point out that the pandemic was a turning point. “Post Covid, many homeowners with large properties realised that maintaining a big house by themselves was overwhelming. That shift in perspective made people rethink what kind of space they truly need,” says Aishwarya Govind, founder and principal architect at House of Ruya.

“Especially in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, many people move in with big dreams and are also looking to invest. Most of them are young couples who consciously avoid large spaces because of the upkeep. With long work hours and daily commutes, when they return home, they want a convenient space where everyone is approachable and nearer, and they can spend more time with family,” she adds.

Design challenges & opportunities

Designing compact homes comes with its own challenges. Unlike larger houses where each activity can have a dedicated room, tiny homes demand creativity and smart planning. People may naturally want to personalise their space with decor and furniture, but poor planning can quickly make a small home feel cluttered.

“For a home to feel more spacious, it’s important to maximise natural light and choose appropriately scaled furniture. Most pieces available in the market are designed for homes over 1,000 sq ft, so custom-made furniture becomes necessary. Colour and texture choices also significantly impact how open a space feels,” she says.

Homes have now evolved beyond being just personal sanctuaries. They now double up as home offices, social spaces for hosting, and more. Architects say these evolving lifestyle demands must be carefully considered when designing compact homes, because in the right hands, even a small space can feel expansive and multifunctional.