A luxury dramscape

Once the preserve of dark wood libraries, crystal tumblers and low-lit conversations, fine whisky has, over the last decade, slipped into an entirely new role—that of a high-gloss global asset. What began as a collector’s obsession has matured into one of the world’s most dazzling alternative investments, now rivalling art, watches and vintage wine. According to the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index, rare whisky values have surged by over 500 per cent in 10 years, outperforming every other collectible category and firmly sealing whisky’s new reputation as liquid gold.

Few understand this more intuitively than Vikram Damodaran, Chief Innovation Officer at Diageo India, whose work on Godawan has moved Indian whisky into a rarefied global company. “When a whisky reflects a place or an ethos, it builds emotional equity along with financial appreciation,” he says—a philosophy increasingly echoed by collectors worldwide. It is precisely why releases like Godawan 173: The Collector’s Edition (Rs 5,00,000) command such reverence. It is also why collaborations such as the Tulleeho x Godawan 25th Anniversary bottling resonate less as products and more as heirlooms-in-the-making.