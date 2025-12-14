Australian Accents

Dresses awash in bright greens and pinks showcase a forest in bloom, gowns printed with unique markings depict starry skies and sandy beaches, men’s jackets and shorts boast an interplay of vivid shapes and dazzling colours. Kirrikin, a brand which promotes hand-painted artwork of the First Nations people of Australia by imprinting it on luxurious cashmeres and silks which are then fashioned into haute couture, recently made its debut in India.

Amanda Healy, a Wonnarua woman and social enterprise leader, launched Kirrikin (which translates to ‘Sunday’s Best Clothes’ in her original language) in 2014. Her intention was to present authentic indigenous products to garner appreciation for the art forms of the First Nations People and spread awareness of the vivacity of their culture. The collection ranges from scarves, neckties and swimwear to shirts, jackets, skirts, dresses and gowns with a distinct resort wear vibe. Their bold designs and vibrant colours match the Indian aesthetic.

Healy sources the artwork from talented emerging artists and works on curating designs that easily transition from art canvas to clothing. Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI, which launched the brand here, explains its appeal to an Indian audience, “Fashion has always been a bridge, and Kirrikin represents a true meeting of cultures.”