Crafting a new silk route

Far from fashion’s flashbulbs, in Umden-Diwon village of Ri-Bhoi district, a quiet revolution is being woven—one cocoon at a time. This serene pocket of Meghalaya is India’s first certified Eri Silk Village, home to a fabric so rare it carries its own GI-tag: Ryndia Silk. Across the border in Assam, it’s known as Eri or Ahimsa Silk (again GI-tagged), traditionally spun into the timeless mekhala sador. Different names, same soul—and one extraordinary truth: this is the world’s only truly vegan silk.

Unlike conventional silks that require boiling the silkworm, eri cocoons are harvested only after the moth naturally emerges. The eri silk moth is fed on castor leaves, the cocoon is then degummed, hand-cleaned, and spun into a yarn prized for its soft matte glow, breathability, and astonishing durability. Depending on how it’s spun—by hand or machine—eri currently retails between Rs 2,300 and Rs 4,000 per kg. Luxury, yes. But of the quietest, kindest kind.

Once used mainly for shawls, stoles and saris, eri is now finding an elegant second life in home décor—from tactile cushion covers and throws to rare textile wall art. Its supply remains beautifully unorganised, but designers are discovering endless ways to let it shine.