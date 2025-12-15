Intimacy issues and the skin

If you find yourself constantly reading articles about the Big O and are constantly giving when it comes to sex instead of receiving then it is about time you took a second look at your relationship.

Here are some things to ask yourself:

Does your skin look dull, neglected and lacklustre?

Have you tried innumerable products, beauty salons and read so many articles on how to improve the ‘look’ of your skin but nothing seems to work?

Are you really happy after making love or are you relieved that it’s all over?

Does sex seem like a routine to you in marriage or a relationship?

I’m sure you would agree with me that much has changed over the past 50 years, and today’s woman is a complete transformation of what she was two decades ago. Her body is important to her, and she has learnt to love it and take care of it. Today’s woman no longer looks at sex as a habitual ritual or as a need only to fulfil her partner.

Sex is something that makes her feel more complete and more beautiful. It makes her skin flush and glow, and she is ready to experiment with her lover and show him just how to make each time the perfect time to love her and her body...