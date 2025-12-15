Intimacy issues and the skin

If you find yourself constantly reading articles about the Big O and are constantly giving when it comes to sex instead of receiving then it is about time you took a second look at your relationship.
Here are some things to ask yourself:
Does your skin look dull, neglected and lacklustre?
Have you tried innumerable products, beauty salons and read so many articles on how to improve the ‘look’ of your skin but nothing seems to work?
Are you really happy after making love or are you relieved that it’s all over?
Does sex seem like a routine to you in marriage or a relationship?
I’m sure you would agree with me that much has changed over the past 50 years, and today’s woman is a complete transformation of what she was two decades ago. Her body is important to her, and she has learnt to love it and take care of it. Today’s woman no longer looks at sex as a habitual ritual or as a need only to fulfil her partner.
Sex is something that makes her feel more complete and more beautiful. It makes her skin flush and glow, and she is ready to experiment with her lover and show him just how to make each time the perfect time to love her and her body...
So how does this relation between sex and skin come in?
I believe skin was created to be touched and loved. That’s why we like to take care of it. Our bodies produce hormones called monoamines, a chemical produced within the body when our skin is caressed and touched lovingly. When these chemicals are released, they cause the heart to pump harder, which gives a flushed look to the skin and, in turn, gives the skin a glow.
A person in love, with a happy sex life, can actually look younger and revitalised. I find it sad to see that many young women, once they are married, just let themselves go—with ugly bulges, messy hair, clumsy make-up, and a general lack of feeling good. There’s no way your skin is going to glow if you neglect yourself so much.
You will find that many young girls who have pimple problems in their twenties go to great lengths to get rid of them. However, most of these skins clear up after marriage.
Do note: It’s not that every person who has bad skin suffers from sexual suppression; it’s just that an unhealthy sexual relationship can lead to bad skin and skin problems.
Where has the romance gone?
In fact, it was sad to see so many youngsters out celebrating (or trying to) this Valentine’s Day with so much hype, yet looking quite lost and ‘out of love’. For God’s sake, get some spice back into your lives. Where has all the romance gone?
I came across couples who haven’t been out alone for a romantic evening for years and just shrug and say, ‘What about the kids?’ or ‘What’s an evening without the children?’ Come on, don’t be so boring. Where were the kids before?
In fact, so many couples are lost for conversation with each other because they’ve never really bothered to speak to one another unless it’s about the laundry, school grades, or the neighbour having an affair!
When was the last time you looked into each other’s eyes or noticed how handsome he looked in that blue sweater?
When was the last time you actually complimented your loved one on how stunning she looked the other night?
Make it work
Bring back some romance into your lives—whether it’s with candles, music, or a long walk in the rain that leads to sex later. The important thing is to involve both your body and mind and enjoy what you are doing to each other’s bodies. Bring back the romance and glow to your cheeks.
I get a lot of letters asking for aphrodisiacs, but believe me, you’ll never really need them as long as you don’t have serious physical problems. Learn to love and enjoy your bodies, and see the difference in the way your skin looks.