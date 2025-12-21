AI on the groom

We shot over a hundred images of each garment to capture every nuance of embroidery and texture,” says Chetan Chopra, Chief Business Officer at Disrptve Communications. “These were used to train LoRAs—specialised AI models—so the garments could be recreated with absolute fidelity.” The results, he adds, were not merely visual assets but mood, atmosphere, and intent rendered digitally. For designer Sarab Khanijou, the outcome was uncanny: “They captured not just the clothes, but the pulse of the collection.” That pulse beats at the heart of Dhun, Khanijou’s new couture line—an exploration of rhythm, movement, and the quiet music that underlies a groom’s most intimate moments.

Rather than treating AI as spectacle, Khanijou approached it as a collaborator. His hand-drawn sketches and concept notes became the starting point for AI-interpreted moodboards and virtual shoots. “It let me build worlds that didn’t physically exist yet perfectly conveyed the emotion behind the collection,” he says. “It was a fascinating dance between intuition and digital precision.” For Khanijou, AI is neither threat nor shortcut. “Ignoring it would be like ignoring the next chapter of creativity,” he reflects. “The key is to use it as an extension of human imagination, not a replacement.”