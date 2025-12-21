Burning effigy, bamboo crafts at once-a-decade Hong Kong festival

HONG KONG: Chanting villagers parade a giant effigy through the alleys of rural Hong Kong before setting it ablaze in a once-in-a-decade ceremony to ward off bad luck and appease their ancestors.

Residents of Kam Tin decked out their northern corner of the city with towering flower boards and a vast bamboo stage for the Taoist Jiao festival which dates back over 300 years.

The five-storey-tall, 42,000-square-foot stage won a Guinness World Record this month for being the biggest temporary bamboo structure and carries deeper resonance after a deadly fire devastated the city in November.

"I found it truly awe-inspiring," an onlooker surnamed Lee, 30, told AFP. "It's remarkably well-built and rich in traditional elements."

The burning of the five-metre (16-foot) paper "ghost master" on Friday marked the climax of the festival, and was attended by thousands.

The ritual was allegedly begun by the Tang clan in 1685 to honour local officials who helped them reclaim their coastal homes after government evictions.

The multi-day festival is one of Hong Kong's longest-running traditional events and features lion and dragon dances, Cantonese opera and puppet shows.

Dazzlingly illuminated boards around the village proclaim hopes for good weather and abundant harvests.

The event took over a year to plan and cost nearly HK$20 million ($2.6 million), organiser Derek Tang said.

Locals come every 10 years to make offerings at the altar and enjoy historical crafts like bamboo construction, he told AFP.