This festive season get your hosting game on point with the right tableware

It’s hosting season—when homes glow warmer, doors stay open longer, and the table takes centre stage. From intimate winter gatherings to glittering Christmas dinners, this is where stories are shared, glasses clink, and style quietly speaks. Here’s how to curate a tablescape that looks effortless, layered, and unmistakably chic.
Weave a Story
The most compelling tablescapes do more than look beautiful—they speak. Suparna Handa, managing director at Sarita Handa, urges hosts to think beyond surface styling. “Create tablescapes that tell a story through texture, meaningful craft, and a gentle nod to tradition. Layer surfaces with tactile embroidered linens, hand-finished platters, and statement candleholders. Focus on versatility and emotional resonance. Think of pieces that you can pass down to future generations as family heirlooms.” From the brand’s Artisanal Tablescapes series, she recommends artistic platters and cutlery that blend ritual with artistry, anchored by contemporary metal or earthenware candleholders that add warmth and depth.
Keep it Simple
“Festive doesn’t mean going overboard. It’s really about bringing out the best of your home through the pieces you already love,” says Reshma Khattar Bhagat, director at Thomas Goode. She predicts a move towards muted tones that feel elegant, inviting, and unfussy. “Think about the unique items you’ve been keeping for special occasions and let them shine. It’s this thoughtful curation that elevates your tablescape and gives it personality,” she adds. Her personal favourite? The Green Garland collection by Thomas Goode, which lends quiet sophistication with year-round versatility.
Balance it Well
A beautiful table must still work. Akanksha Aggarwal, co-founder of Exclusively Yours, suggests striking a harmony between showstoppers and everyday usability. “Create a beautiful blend of heritage and minimalism such as traditional motifs paired with clean, contemporary forms. You can also experiment with textures and metals, layering silverware with ceramics and glassware with table linens in soft, warm tones,” she says. For festive hosting, she recommends pieces from the brand’s Italian Collection—like the octagonal three-piece set or a centrepiece with a green stone base.
Add Light and Colour
Atmosphere is everything. Candlelight, crystal, and colour work together to turn a meal into a moment. “Choose crystal glasses that refract the glow of candlelight. They heighten the sensory experience of dining and elevate the art of entertaining,” says Mandeep Singh, director at Lux Abode, Baccarat’s partner in India. He adds, “With Baccarat, contrast becomes a language of style. Mix clear crystal with boldly coloured pieces. Our new offerings embody the spirit of celebration, transforming the table into a scene of light, colour, and refined expression.”
Pick Traditional Pieces
When indecision strikes, tradition never fails. Indian tableware and décor carry a warmth that feels instinctively festive. Good Earth’s Luminous Kashi collection draws from the sacred rhythms of India’s eternal city—its temples, ghats, and rituals. Handcrafted kansa tableware, artisanal stoneware, brass accents, and rowan thaals anchor the table in heritage, celebrating the art of hosting and the beauty of living traditions—where welcoming guests is as sacred as the feast itself.