This festive season get your hosting game on point with the right tableware

Keep it Simple

“Festive doesn’t mean going overboard. It’s really about bringing out the best of your home through the pieces you already love,” says Reshma Khattar Bhagat, director at Thomas Goode. She predicts a move towards muted tones that feel elegant, inviting, and unfussy. “Think about the unique items you’ve been keeping for special occasions and let them shine. It’s this thoughtful curation that elevates your tablescape and gives it personality,” she adds. Her personal favourite? The Green Garland collection by Thomas Goode, which lends quiet sophistication with year-round versatility.

Balance it Well

A beautiful table must still work. Akanksha Aggarwal, co-founder of Exclusively Yours, suggests striking a harmony between showstoppers and everyday usability. “Create a beautiful blend of heritage and minimalism such as traditional motifs paired with clean, contemporary forms. You can also experiment with textures and metals, layering silverware with ceramics and glassware with table linens in soft, warm tones,” she says. For festive hosting, she recommends pieces from the brand’s Italian Collection—like the octagonal three-piece set or a centrepiece with a green stone base.