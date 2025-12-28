Haute codes for the cold

For a brand built on the language of modern holiday dressing, snow was never meant to be a boundary. With Ski & Après Ski 2025, SHIVAN & NARRESH extend their sun-soaked codes into alpine terrain, proving that sensuality, craftsmanship, and performance can co-exist—even in sub-zero climates. The collection unfolds like a refined winter escape, where slopes double as runways. Arriving at a milestone moment—15 years of the brand’s global holiday vision—the collection feels like a natural evolution. Skiing, after all, has always existed within the brand’s universe: from the five iconograms embedded in its logo to an early foray into luxury skiwear over a decade ago.

“The alpine landscape isn’t a departure for us; it’s an expansion,” says founder and head designer Shivan Bhatiya. “It allows us to re-examine our codes and express them through a different, yet equally powerful, environment.” High-performance fabrics, ergonomic construction, and adaptive layering are filtered through fluid drapes, tactile surfaces, and architectural lines—elevating winter wear into a fashion-forward, sensorial experience. Sculptural ski suits, enveloping robes, dresses, and versatile separates are rendered in rich jacquards, velvety textures, and contoured silhouettes. “Every piece had to exude the sensual, resort-led aesthetic that defines us,” adds founder and creative director Narresh Kukreja

Anchoring the narrative are three archival prints—Botaneye, Izu Juno, and Palmera—reimagined through a winterised lens. Traditionally tied to warmer destinations, these motifs are transformed through intensified textures, reworked scales, and seamless patterning suited to structured ski silhouettes. “Reinterpreting these prints for snow-bound settings was about translating warmth into a bolder, sculpted winter vocabulary,” explains Bhatiya. Conceived as a love letter to winter escapades, the collection draws from personal memories—of a ski trip to Finland that lingered long after it ended, and intimate après-ski evenings spent with friends and family. “We wanted to translate that nostalgia into a contemporary winter wardrobe that captures the thrill, romance, and serenity of the mountains,” reflects Kukreja.