Styled to stand out

The 130-year-old Galeries Lafayette has recently brought the French savoir-faire to Mumbai. Home to more than 250 global luxury brands, they are going all out to add to your style statement this festive season. Whether you want a statement piece for yourself or want a luxe gift for your loved ones, the store has everything from iconic accessories to pieces from globally acclaimed maisons and contemporary design houses.

The Rosantica Flower Bouquet Bag

Delicate floral accents, crafted in metal and embellished with crystals, make this Rosantica statement bag a perfect accessory. Style your festive look with something no less than a showstopper itself. They also have a Pinacolada bag if you prefer a touch of whimsy.

Price: Rs 2,74,900; Rs 2,99,000