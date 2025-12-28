Styled to stand out

The 130-year-old Galeries Lafayette has recently brought the French savoir-faire to Mumbai. Home to more than 250 global luxury brands, they are going all out to add to your style statement this festive season. Whether you want a statement piece for yourself or want a luxe gift for your loved ones, the store has everything from iconic accessories to pieces from globally acclaimed maisons and contemporary design houses.
The Rosantica Flower Bouquet Bag
Delicate floral accents, crafted in metal and embellished with crystals, make this Rosantica statement bag a perfect accessory. Style your festive look with something no less than a showstopper itself. They also have a Pinacolada bag if you prefer a touch of whimsy.
Price: Rs 2,74,900; Rs 2,99,000
Coperni—Crossbody Baby Heart Tote
High-quality leather and a heart-shaped silhouette in fetching colour is form meets function meets eyeballs. Not just festive, this “baby” here is timeless.
Price: Rs 34,900
Polo Ralph Lauren—Head of CHRLS Bear Tie
Classic and playful, this silk tie with a fine repp weave and Polar Bear motifs is a quintessential gift for those who fancy capricious style and adore playfulness.
Price: Rs 16,900
Montegrappa—Goldfinger Special Issue
Metal base with sandblasted gold sheen, the gun-barrel top, and 14K gold nib, this 007 Special issue statement pen marks 60 years of Bond film, Goldfinger. For fine stationery lovers, it’s a must-have.
Price: Rs 1,59,900; Rs 89,900 (Silver)
Alice & Olivia Odie Embellished Cropped Bomber
Channel main character energy in this cropped jacket with metallic floral embroidery and intricate beadwork. Pair it down with trousers or up with a linen dress and shine bright.
Price: Rs 167,200