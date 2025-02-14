Valentine's Day: Tech vs. intimacy – searching for the missing links

In an era where technology pervades every corner of our lives, the way we express love has evolved – and not always for the better. Gone are the days when love was inked on paper, when heartfelt letters were exchanged, or even when little notes were left on the fridge. As the digital age unfurls, we now find ourselves outsourcing our emotions to algorithms, with even GenAI poised to take on the role of expressing feelings for us. This technological shift raises a pressing question: Are we losing something essential in our human connections? Are we, quite simply, losing on love?

A recent Ipsos survey suggests that the impact of technology on romance is indeed concerning. While 22% of people believe that technology will make finding love easier, and 35% feel it will remain unchanged, a significant 43% fear that technology will actually make romantic connections more elusive. The roots of this shift can be traced back to the mid-'90s, when online matchmaking websites emerged, initially complementing traditional means of meeting partners. However, with the advent of mobile phones and social media, a "second wave" of digital connection took hold. Social media platforms became the new stage for romance and self-expression, transforming how love and relationships are formed, experienced, and presented.

Take, for example, the younger generations. Gen Z has fully embraced social media as the epicenter of their dating lives. Platforms like Bumble reveal that many are now using social media to assess potential partners, not just in terms of personality but also lifestyle, interests, and participation in online trends. Yet this has turned love into a transactional endeavor. With 37% of India’s Gen Z expressing concern over commitment and 49% struggling to find partners who meet their expectations, it’s clear that the digital realm has reshaped the very nature of romance – and not always for the better.