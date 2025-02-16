Fusion fan

Rohit H Sivaram recalls sitting on the floor of his childhood home in Hyderabad, strumming hesitantly on an acoustic guitar. “I didn’t enjoy playing back then, but my mother was adamant. She believed it would eventually mean something to me,” he smiles. Years later, standing under the lights at a packed venue and playing music from his critically acclaimed debut album, Unearth Prophecy, Rohit knows Mum was the word. The 23-year-old guitarist, whose work fuses alternative and progressive metal with Indian Carnatic music, is now reaping the whirlwind of success.

Born in Miami and raised in Hyderabad, Sivaram moved to Kansas at 14. The surroundings were new and the only thing that felt familiar was music. He started learning the guitar at a local store, followed You Tubers including Mahalo Guitar and Marty Schwartz, and started playing songs from his favourite bands (Guns N Roses, Dream Theater). Soon, he started playing in the school band. By 2020, Rohit had his sights set on a career in computer science and pharmaceuticals, but a full scholarship to Berklee College of Music changed everything. At Berklee, Rohit discovered a world of possibilities where he worked and learned from musicians like Joe Stamp, Shaun Michand and Tomo Fujita. Some of them also taught Sivaram. He recalls, “Studying under Fujita was transformative. He helped me understand the strength of mastering the fundamentals of playing and instilled in me the importance of individuality in a musician.”

During the pandemic, Rohit formed his own band, Enfierce, through virtual collaborations with bandmate Francisco Moncayo. “We wrote songs over Zoom. When we finally met on campus in 2021, we began rehearsing and performing. It was like pieces falling into place.” Together, the band released two EPs and an album mixed by Grammy-winning producer John Paterno.