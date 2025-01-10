Where fishes turn into gods: Jayasri Burman’s art of real is remade with fantasy

In a new exhibition of Jayasri Burman, titled ‘The Whisper of Water, The Song of Stars’ on view till February 25 (preview January 17), at Art Alive Gallery, Delhi, the senior artist explores a multitude of mediums including artworks with shells, river soil, cowries among other things, pushing the boundaries of her artistic practice.

“In her new body of work, Jayasri explores themes of ecology, the power of femininity and complex narratives deeply rooted in cultural symbolism and myth while gradually moving towards a fresh creative visual language,” says Sunaina Anand, founder-director, Art Alive Gallery.

Burman’s artistic journey straddles tradition, retold through a modern perspective that echoes the concerns of today, weaving together the colourful threads of ancient mythology, the alluring glory of nature, and the unyielding power of women.

Moving beyond mere imitation of the mythologies, she infuses these age-old tales with her own personal experiences and the exploding desires of the unconscious from a contemporary perspective.