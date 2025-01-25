A rattan revival

Sustainability is the marketing cliche of the decade. However, there are brands that are serious about making efforts for a greener future through their products. Like JODOH’s handcrafted rattan furniture collection, for instance. The brand’s commitment to eco-friendly practices and traditional craftsmanship offers sustainable options that refresh living spaces.

For homeowners seeking a more sustainable way of living in 2025, the signature rattan seating collection offers plenty of versatile pieces that seamlessly blend into any interior style. While the Lady Peacock Chair serves as a striking focal point in living spaces, the Chatterbox series features counter stools and barstools with curvy, airy designs. A multifunctional piece such as the Copenhagen Bench is crafted from legal teak wood and natural pandan fibres. The collection is not limited to the home. It extends to the workspace, with pieces such as the Garden Genome rattan chair and Budapest Rattan Stool offering sustainable alternatives for home offices and commercial spaces.

“We believe in building and designing pieces that serve joy. And serve the planet too. In big or small ways, caring for the future begins today,” says Rupika Harshwardhan, founder of JODOH, whose vision for sustainable design, inspired by travels through South East Asia, has materialised into a collection that transforms homes while honouring nature. Naturally.