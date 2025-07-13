Time is precious

It’s poetry in pigment. An artful masterpiece that plants Indian watch major, Titan, firmly in the ultra-luxury segment. Nebula by Titan unveiled the Jalsa Tourbillon—in a fitting odyssey of royal opulence in Jaipur. With the global icon of the Pink City hand painted on the dial, the 18k gold wrist piece marks an ode to the 225 years of the blushing Hawa Mahal, with the caparisoned tusker lorded over by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, who built the crown edifice in 1799.

Crafted in fine marble and rose agate, with only 10 pieces marking its horological debut, it is Titan’s entry to the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve 2025—dubbed the Oscars of the watchmaking world. The entourage of inclusions marks a breakout in artisanal luxury: the hand-painted marble dial by Padma Shri Shakir Ali—renowned for his miniatures in Mughal and Persian art—brings in natural gemstone pigments and forgotten techniques. The heartbeat of the priceless timepiece lies in the skilful, precision powered balance in the movement of the hands: accentuated with pink agate and the sapphire magnifier.

If you’re looking at dropping seven figures, this wildest watch from the homegrown brand is for you. Priced at Rs 40.5 lakh, Jalsa is a celebration, weighing 68 grams, and aimed to adorn the wrists of the luxury and cerebrally stylish minds across the world.