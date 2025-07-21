The Scent of a Man

Picking a sensible summer scent can be a tall order. One needs to select a potion which uplifts without being overpowering. Luckily, a promising panoply of luxury brands offer a soothing, refreshing range of fragrances and Eau de Parfums for men. Everything from Bergamot and lavender blends to fragrances inspired by the rugged landscape of Panarea’s volcanic fields. “Summer fragrances for men should feel light, energising, and effortless. Look for scents with citrus, aquatic, or green notes—they instantly uplift and cool the senses,” shares Rajiv Sheth, Perfumer & Founder, All Good Scents. Here's the lowdown on the recent launches with incredible staying prowess and which are likely to leave you feeling instantly refreshed.
Clings to your skin
An olfactory geometry of sorts, Bon Parfume 001 EDP is a must-have. It inspires instant desirability thanks to its comforting and ever-elegant softness. A sparkling trio of citrus notes enlivens this timeless cologne. Bergamot and lavender blend with the sweetness of orange blossom, while musky base notes provide staying power. Much more than just a fresh cologne, it clings to our skin.
Embodying crisp summer freshness
All Good Scents’ Sparkling Citrus is a radiant and uplifting blend of citrus peels, mandarin, petitgrain, and light musks. This fragrance captures the crisp freshness of summer and is ideal both on its own or layered to brighten any scent combination.
Inspired by Panarea’s volcanic fields
Looking for something which radiates an earthy warmth? Your search ends at Acqua di Parma’s Mirto di Panarea La Riserva which pays homage to the wild myrtle fruit and rugged landscape of Panarea’s volcanic fields. The top notes of cedrat essence, sage, and juniper berries provide a refreshing start, followed by a heart of myrtle and lavender essences, deepened by the warmth of myrrh absolute. The base notes, including patchouli fraction, labdanum absolute, and lentiscus absolute, create a lasting, earthy warmth.
A metaphor for modern masculinity
Masculine and modern, Azzaro Chrome Parfum makes for a fresh, bold and memorable pick. At the heart of the fragrance, crisp bergamot and aromatic sage meet the grounding warmth of woody fir resin, creating a perfectly balanced composition. Its iconic bottle, wrapped in masculine, elegant luminous blue lacquering, reflects the fragrance’s masculine and modern spirit. All in all, a citrus aromatic fragrance for men.
Enriched with fruity notes
Crafted for the man who champions his own self-expression. POLO 67 Eau de Toilette bookmarks a new chapter within the iconic POLO franchise, representing a powerful, creative, and sensorial exploration of the intersection of fragrance and athletics. Exclusively crafted by master perfumer Marie Salamagne, it embodies a warm vibrance with a unique blend of fresh and fruity notes of citrus, vetiver, and sun-drenched bergamot combined with sweet pineapple accord.
A trip to Italian Riviera
Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Eau De Parfum is invigoratingly transportive, evoking the lush citrus gardens of the Italian Riviera. The first impression is of a sun-ripened citrus grove, featuring an increased concentration of a vibrant neroli accord. New to Neroli Portofino Parfum is a superior quality of bergamot, which yields a refreshing potency alongside sfumatrice lemon-obtained by a gentle scuffing of the fruit peel-and sparkling Italian blood orange.