Your home needs a latte love

Set the Aesthetics

If your idea is to create a café-esque vibe in a larger space, Minnie Bhatt, founder of Minnie Bhatt Design, recommends using the right decor and furnishings. “Start by softening the overall visual tone. Think warm, earthy colours, wooden accents, textured textiles and vintage touches. Replacing stark furniture with curved or tactile pieces, adding open shelving with books, or simply introducing a small bistro table and chair set can subtly shift the vibe. Pick fabrics like washed linen, velvet, or cotton, and layer rugs, throws, and cushions to build warmth,” she says.

Bhatt emphasises on adding pieces such as handcrafted ceramics, floor lamps and rattan planters. “Artwork, knick-knacks or a compact record player, a French press on display, and a handwritten menu board can add a playful, thematic café element,” she shares.

Light It Up

Whether you wish to linger in this spot alone or with friends, the right lighting also plays a part in creating the ambience. Suggests Kumar, “Both natural and artificial lighting are crucial here—the space needs to be well lit during daytime and softly lit in evenings to give the best of both worlds. Control the light by using sheer day curtains and soft, ambient lighting on dimmers in the evenings.”

So are you ready to bring in café core to your home? After all, a lot can happen over coffee.