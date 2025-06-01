Spruce Up the Scandinavian Way

Clean lines, muted tones and a functional yet pared-back look are the usual tropes of Scandinavian design, but the concept of ‘Ordning Och Reda’ can bring more order and tidiness to our personal living space. Design experts weigh in on the best ways to incorporate it in our daily life.
Begin Small
Decluttering the whole room at once can be a daunting task, but small efforts can go a long way. “Begin with smaller sections like a drawer or a single shelf. Divide items into categories—what you need to keep, what can be passed on to someone else, and what can be discarded. Maintain a weekly habit of decluttering. This consistency turns it into a natural routine rather than a burdensome task,” says Anju Mukhi, principal designer at Open Atelier Mumbai.
Professional organiser Aanchal Kejriwal, founder of Arrange It All, suggests having a donation box handy. “Every time you come across an item you do not need, instead of procrastinating, simply put them in this giveaway box. Do not find reasons to keep things. Be mindful that your space is limited and every additional item can lead to more clutter,” she adds.
Smart Storage Solutions
“It’s not about removing things—it’s about giving them a designated spot,” says Vinithra Amarnathan, principal designer at Weespaces. She further recommends setting that spot within easy reach of where the item is actually used. “If toys often land up in the living room, it makes more sense to create storage right there such as a low cabinet, a few baskets, or even an ottoman that tucks under a console,” she says.
Sanjana Singh, principal architect at SAAZ Design Studio, prioritises smart storage solutions like built-in cabinets, concealed shelving, and multi-functional furniture. She says, “Thoughtful storage systems can create a sense of order and accessibility.”
Use Material and Texture Play
Mukhi says, “For a Scandinavian look, materials should evoke a sense of warmth, simplicity, and a strong connection to nature, all while preserving the clean, airy aesthetics the style is known for.” She suggests opting for natural fabrics like cotton and linen for bedspreads and curtains. To add texture without breaking the minimalist look, she recommends wool and knitted fabrics for throws and cushions. “Wood also plays a central role—opt for matte, raw finishes over glossy ones to maintain an understated, natural feel that aligns with the Scandinavian ethos,” she says.
Amarnathan stresses on the importance of scale and proportion when picking furniture pieces. “Oversized furniture can overwhelm a room, while undersized pieces often lead to addition of more items later, unintentionally creating clutter. Getting the proportions right helps maintain visual balance and function.”
Light it Up
Lighting can also help give a clean, clutter-free look. It creates a sense of openness and order. While natural light amplifies spaciousness, giving interiors an airy ambience, Singh highlights how artificial sources can be used. “Bright, uniform lighting eliminates shadows that may hide clutter, while accent lighting highlights design elements. Even concealed or recessed lighting contributes to a clutter-free aesthetic,” she explains.
Declutter with Colour
To truly embrace Scandinavian design, play with colours. “Scandinavian spaces often start with a base of soft, neutral tones—think whites, beiges, taupes, and greys. These can then be layered with deeper accents like charcoal, black, or muted greens to add depth,” says Amarnathan. These hues not just make a space look neat and clutter-free, they also make the room appear brighter and open.
Less is More
The correlation between a calm and inviting ambience and one’s mental wellbeing is often showcased in studies. Not only does a tidy, orderly home boost mental clarity, it also elevates one’s mood. Visually creating a clean, minimalist space has a positive impact on one’s mind. “A simple rule of decluttering on-the-go by keeping things back in their designated place after use is one of the easiest ways to apply ‘Ordning Och Reda’ and avoid clutter at home,” signs off Kejriwal.