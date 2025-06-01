Spruce Up the Scandinavian Way

Clean lines, muted tones and a functional yet pared-back look are the usual tropes of Scandinavian design, but the concept of ‘Ordning Och Reda’ can bring more order and tidiness to our personal living space. Design experts weigh in on the best ways to incorporate it in our daily life.

Begin Small

Decluttering the whole room at once can be a daunting task, but small efforts can go a long way. “Begin with smaller sections like a drawer or a single shelf. Divide items into categories—what you need to keep, what can be passed on to someone else, and what can be discarded. Maintain a weekly habit of decluttering. This consistency turns it into a natural routine rather than a burdensome task,” says Anju Mukhi, principal designer at Open Atelier Mumbai.

Professional organiser Aanchal Kejriwal, founder of Arrange It All, suggests having a donation box handy. “Every time you come across an item you do not need, instead of procrastinating, simply put them in this giveaway box. Do not find reasons to keep things. Be mindful that your space is limited and every additional item can lead to more clutter,” she adds.