The Art of Fine Living

While redecorating their opulent homes in the past, the well-heeled of Delhi may have flown to France to stock up on exclusive Limoges porcelain, Italy for unique Murano glass-blown keepsakes, or to America for a more modern take on home décor. Fortunately, all these luxuries can now be accessed in the heart of their own city.

CASA OMA, helmed by entrepreneur and design maven Charu Munjal, has recently opened its doors in Khan Market, New Delhi. Spread across a massive 6,000 sqft and two floors, this home and design store promises to be the last word in luxury shopping in India, showcasing over 90 brands from France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Portugal and USA, among others.

On offer are smaller items like photo frames from Vera Wang by Wedgwood, scented candles from French scent makers Trudon and Bugaia, vases from Venini, Lalique, and Kosta Boda, and German hand-cut crystal from Arnstadt Krystall; as well as larger ones like chandeliers from Venetian heritage consultants Alfier. Homegrown brands like Jaipur Rugs and Oma also find place here.