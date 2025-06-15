When gourmet meets glamour

The kitchen is the soul of a home. Earlier the requirements and usage of an Indian kitchen made it difficult to make it aesthetic. But a newer generation of homeowners sees the kitchen as an extension of their lifestyle. They want it to be visible, interactive, and well-designed, not hidden behind a door. “Additionally, the rise of nuclear families, changing gender roles, and a new generation that views cooking as both therapeutic and enjoyable have made kitchens more open, inclusive, and experiential,” says Sukriti Sharrma, Partner, Plüsch, a Delhi-based luxury lifestyle kitchen and furniture brand that works with international kitchens from Poggenpohl, Eggersmann and Beckermann.

Moreover, with the rise in disposable income, the accessibility of high-quality kitchen products has become attainable for many. “Homeowners now invest in kitchens as a long-term asset, embodying both style and practicality,” explains Selvakumar Rajulu, Managing Director, Nolte FZE Dubai. The company’s Nolte Neo segment caters to the luxury and ultra-premium kitchen fittings and finishes. Gadgets like built-in coffee machines, dishwashers and wine chillers were rare in Indian kitchens. “They reflect the need for convenience, tech, and time-saving solutions,” adds Neha Garg, Founder & Principal Designer, Studio Jane Designs, a Mumbai-based design studio.