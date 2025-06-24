More Than Just A Splash: Colour Drenching Is Becoming a Popular Interiors Trend

Growing up, most of us had a favourite colour and we wanted it on our clothes, toys, and birthday cakes. We may have even tried to get our walls to be that shade – with varying levels of success in convincing our parents to paint a room entirely in hot pink or blood red. This whimsical wish of dipping our rooms in one colour is not just a childish fantasy anymore but an interiors trend called ‘colour drenching’ that homeowners and interior designers are incorporating with elegance. “There have been more requests for this in the last six to eight months than ever before. Most of the time, requests for an entire room in one colour (typically a dark blue or gray) used to come from young boys in their teens or from girls who wanted their rooms in different shades of pink,” says Madhu Sarangi, the co-founder of Ishaan Kone Architects and Interior Designers.

While this technique has been popular in commercial places since the pandemic, using it in residential projects is relatively new, shares Akshita Mehra, the creative director and founder of Studio Goya. “Making a whole room in blues or greens is a tough call because it’s experimental. People are open to it now because they are moving away from the more minimalist, Japandi styles and are open to doing something bold,” she says.

This ‘bold’ look, often shared on social media, inspires clients to experiment, according to interior designers. They also highlight its ability to make spaces look bigger. Vamsidhar Reddy, an IT professional in his thirties, says, “When I was working in Finland and other places in Europe, I used to see a lot of greys and whites in apartments and studios. I grew fond of these colours. With colour drenching, my main aim was to make my apartment’s living room look bigger and also bring a positive energy with bright colours.” Explaining how this works, Sarangi shares, “When there’s a colour contrast, like a white ceiling against darker coloured walls, the room looks smaller. When you use one colour, the idea is that the lines between the walls and ceiling fade away, making it one big cohesive space.”