A Sari State of Affairs

Aradhana Anand always loved Indian textiles. While furnishing her apartment, she experimented with mixing and matching silk saris to upholster a wingback chair. A combination of cotton ikat saris made for perfect fabric blinds. The result—limón, the Delhi-based custom-design studio for furniture and furnishings.

The store a sari sight: five standard chairs—the wingchair, accent, club chair and low slipper chair upholstered mainly with saris. limón purveys sari cushion covers, sari-centric art frames, and sari lamp shades too.

Each piece takes 4-10 weeks to create by using combinations of saris, sourced from state operated handloom emporiums and co-ops that support weavers, and sometimes directly from the weavers.

A recent limited-edition collection called Rasa was made in collaboration with artist Shweta Malhotra that focuses on motifs of Indian spices, screen printed by hand on cotton canvas. “We educate our clients about what they can do with fabric and saris they no longer wear,” Anand says.