Getting under your skin

Zoya, a Kolkata-based banker, was troubled with fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin texture. Looking good in the corporate world is an important part of success. The 42-year-old tried Botox, dermal fillers, and chemical peels, but nothing helped. She then approached Keraderm Clinic, where a personalised skincare regimen was recommended. She opted for a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) procedure using her own blood. The plasma was injected into her targeted facial areas using a micro-needling device to stimulate collagen production and enhance skin renewal over three sessions, spaced four to six weeks apart. After six months her skin texture had improved by 25 per cent, the fine lines and wrinkles reduced by 30 per cent, skin tone enhanced by 20 per cent with significant skin tightening, fewer pores, and a radiant, glowing complexion.

People like Zoya are now looking at better skincare using their own body’s healing processes. Regenerative beauty treatments are innovative approaches designed to stimulate the body’s natural healing and rejuvenation mechanisms, promoting skin and hair health. These treatments aim to repair damaged tissues, enhance collagen production, and encourage cell renewal. “Unlike conventional procedures like Botox or fillers, which work superficially or temporarily alter appearance, regenerative treatments operate at a deeper level to improve skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles, and revitalise hair. Therapies include mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), PRP, exosomes, and polynucleotides, all of which offer natural, long-lasting benefits by addressing the root causes of skin and hair concerns,” says Dr Veena Praveen, Dermatologist and Head Medical Advisor, Kaya Clinic