Getting under your skin

Zoya, a Kolkata-based banker, was troubled with fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin texture. Looking good in the corporate world is an important part of success. The 42-year-old tried Botox, dermal fillers, and chemical peels, but nothing helped. She then approached Keraderm Clinic, where a personalised skincare regimen was recommended. She opted for a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) procedure using her own blood. The plasma was injected into her targeted facial areas using a micro-needling device to stimulate collagen production and enhance skin renewal over three sessions, spaced four to six weeks apart. After six months her skin texture had improved by 25 per cent, the fine lines and wrinkles reduced by 30 per cent, skin tone enhanced by 20 per cent with significant skin tightening, fewer pores, and a radiant, glowing complexion.
People like Zoya are now looking at better skincare using their own body’s healing processes. Regenerative beauty treatments are innovative approaches designed to stimulate the body’s natural healing and rejuvenation mechanisms, promoting skin and hair health. These treatments aim to repair damaged tissues, enhance collagen production, and encourage cell renewal. “Unlike conventional procedures like Botox or fillers, which work superficially or temporarily alter appearance, regenerative treatments operate at a deeper level to improve skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles, and revitalise hair. Therapies include mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), PRP, exosomes, and polynucleotides, all of which offer natural, long-lasting benefits by addressing the root causes of skin and hair concerns,” says Dr Veena Praveen, Dermatologist and Head Medical Advisor, Kaya Clinic
People seem avoid procedures to enhance skin and hair health that rely on temporary fixes. “Advancements in regenerative medicine have made these treatments more effective, with clinical studies proving their ability to stimulate collagen production, repair damaged tissues, and improve overall skin quality. Also, social media and celebrity endorsements have played a major role in popularising these treatments, since they offer visible, natural-looking results without the downtime associated with traditional cosmetic procedures,” explains Dr Mehnaz Jahan, Clinical Cosmetologist, Owner, Keraderm Clinic, Kolkata. With growing awareness and accessibility, more individuals are turning to these innovative therapies for safe and sustainable skin and hair rejuvenation.
Take the case of Jyoti Gauba, who approached 7E Wellness to treat her facial ageing. The 47-year-old was recommended Myolift Microcurrent treatment, a non-invasive USA FDA-approved procedure designed to stimulate the skin and muscles using low-level electrical currents, aiming to improve skin tone, texture, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. “The device used during the treatment delivered a current range between 100-600 microamperes, which were applied through ball-tip probes to specific areas on the face and neck. After six one-hour sessions over a few months, Jyoti noticed visible improvements in her facial appearance. The fine lines around her eyes and mouth had softened, and skin appeared firmer. She thought it had an overall more youthful glow. The sagging along her jawline and cheeks was significantly reduced, giving her face a more lifted and toned appearance,” says Mumbai-based Dr Pooja Gadikar, Senior Aesthetician and Cosmetologist, 7E Wellness.
Regenerative treatments like bio-remodelling procedures and hydrostretch therapy offer unique advantages over Botox and fillers. “Unlike Botox, which temporarily paralyses muscles, or fillers, which physically add volume, regenerative treatments work with the body to enhance skin health. For example, Profhilo uses ultrapure hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate the skin, stimulate collagen production, and improve elasticity without altering facial expressions. Similarly, Viscoderm, enriched with hyaluronic acid, targets fine lines and wrinkles while intensely hydrating the skin. These treatments deliver natural-looking results by improving the skin’s quality over time rather than offering immediate, short-term fixes,” avers Dr Soma Sarkar, aesthetic dermatologist, Dr Soma’s Aesthetic Clinic, Mumbai.
Although anti-ageing beauty treatments hold great promise for skin rejuvenation and improved skin health, they come with challenges. One of them is that results happen gradually, which require patience and multiple sessions to acquire significant improvements. “Individual responses to these treatments are valuable since the results depend on different factors such as skin type, age, and overall health. Additionally, the cost of regenerative treatments can be prohibitive fro many people, given that multiple sessions are required to achieve optimal results,” says Jharna Dhar, CEO, Isaac Luxe, SkinbyDrG, Mumbai. Not only that beauty can be skin deep, it demands deep pockets, too.