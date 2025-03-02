Going beyond the binary

Against a bright yellow background and enclosed within a blue circle, two hands come together in that signature clap—palms meeting perpendicular to each other with fingers spread out; you can hear the sound reverberating through the room. It’s the signature of a community, an index of identity, a protest against norms, if you will. Nearby, Prathi-Bimba (One’s Own Reflection) depicts a bold turquoise wall framing a fuchsia-pink mirror in which you see a trans woman applying lipstick, a simple act but utterly empowering. “These paintings—based on real photos— reflect the way they see themselves and perhaps how they wish to be seen by the world,” says Poornima Sukumar, founder of Aravani Art Project, an artist collective led by transwomen and cis women. The name is derived from Lord Aravan, the patron god for transgender communities.

On the Cusp of the Eighth Day is Aravani’s first solo exhibition that opened at Mumbai’s Gallery XXL recently to coincide with Mumbai Gallery Weekend and Mumbai Pride Month. The exhibition presents canvases, photographs, testimonies, and narratives that work towards subverting systematic discrimination. It features a mix of media, including wall murals, acrylic, thread work, and photographs on archival paper. The title of the exhibition is inspired by the story of Aravan’s sacrifice on the eighth day of the 18-day Kuruskshetra war