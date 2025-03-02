Let’s talk obesity

World Obesity Day is observed on March 4. Ayurveda sees obesity in the spectrum of clinical condition called Stoulyam. Ayurveda puts forward specific clinical documentation in this regard. In fact, atishoola (someone with excessive obesity) is considered to be one among astouninditiya, the eight kinds of people with undesirable body frames, which is not congenial for health.

Causes and Clinical Features of Sthoulya

The individuals with this condition consume heavy and difficult-to-digest food with no physical activity. Sleeping during the day also contributes to this condition. Features seen in obesity include excessive mamsa and medo dhathu (the structural elements representing muscle and fat tissue at a physical level). Other symptoms include excessive body odour with hyperperspiration, excessive thirst and issues with sexual health.

How to Manage

It is important to look at two important aspects: preventive and curative. In the curative aspect, sthoula (one who is obese) must undergo apatarpana (denourishing). Preventive management will have three parts: aahara (the diet) vihara (the activities), and kriyakarma (the various procedures one can undergo).

The Ahara

Generally, diets that pacify vata at the same time alleviate kapha. So, medas must be practiced, which means food items that are bitter and astringent in taste are best. This includes bitter gourd, snake gourd, bottle gourd, and green leafy vegetables. Intake of rice, milk and milk products, including yoghurt, must be restricted. Using Guduchi, Triphala, Patola, Amalaka, honey, and Takrarishta (fermented liquid produced from buttermilk) is specifically advised. The use of shlajathu in different formats also plays a commendable role in reducing medas. In grains and pulses, the use of millets and horse gram is important.