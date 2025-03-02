Let’s talk obesity

World Obesity Day is observed on March 4. Ayurveda sees obesity in the spectrum of clinical condition called Stoulyam. Ayurveda puts forward specific clinical documentation in this regard. In fact, atishoola (someone with excessive obesity) is considered to be one among astouninditiya, the eight kinds of people with undesirable body frames, which is not congenial for health.
Causes and Clinical Features of Sthoulya
The individuals with this condition consume heavy and difficult-to-digest food with no physical activity. Sleeping during the day also contributes to this condition. Features seen in obesity include excessive mamsa and medo dhathu (the structural elements representing muscle and fat tissue at a physical level). Other symptoms include excessive body odour with hyperperspiration, excessive thirst and issues with sexual health.
How to Manage
It is important to look at two important aspects: preventive and curative. In the curative aspect, sthoula (one who is obese) must undergo apatarpana (denourishing). Preventive management will have three parts: aahara (the diet) vihara (the activities), and kriyakarma (the various procedures one can undergo).
The Ahara
Generally, diets that pacify vata at the same time alleviate kapha. So, medas must be practiced, which means food items that are bitter and astringent in taste are best. This includes bitter gourd, snake gourd, bottle gourd, and green leafy vegetables. Intake of rice, milk and milk products, including yoghurt, must be restricted. Using Guduchi, Triphala, Patola, Amalaka, honey, and Takrarishta (fermented liquid produced from buttermilk) is specifically advised. The use of shlajathu in different formats also plays a commendable role in reducing medas. In grains and pulses, the use of millets and horse gram is important.
The Vihara
Ayurveda advises regular physical exercise. It is advised to work out until you start sweating during vyayama (exercise). However, obese individuals sweat a lot, so in order to avoid excessive sweating, we generally recommend somewhere between 40 and 50 minutes of exercise at least five days a week.
The Kriyakrama
The panchakarma has an important role in the management. Snehapana with taila (different medicinal oils) followed by vamana (therapeutic emesis) and virechana (therapeutic virechana) is practiced in the initial stage; special vasthi (therapeutic enema) like lekhana vasthi, vaitatarna vasthi, choorna vasthi, etc., is also practiced. In the preventive aspect, one who has family history of obesity, sedentary lifestyles, uncontrolled diet should be careful. The fact remains that obesity is the reason for many medical conditions, including diabetes, cardiac issues, stroke, hypertension, varicosity, etc. Hence, to combat this issue becomes important for a healthy, active life. Spreading awareness about these future menaces and encouraging the practice of an active and healthy lifestyle becomes important in this context.