Saying It with Silver

At the recently concluded India Design 2025, there was one booth attracting eyeballs for good reason. The opulent chandeliers on display at the luxury silverware and home décor brand Rezon Silverware were not just stunning objects de art. It was the first time the company’s founder and CEO, Kalyani Saha-Chawla was showcasing what she created in collaboration with Klove Studio. Saha-Chawla has extended the product line of her existing Lily of the Valley and The Tropical Collection with these chandeliers, which she says, happened because of the similar design sensibilities she shares with Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth of Klove Studio.

The Lily of the Valley chandelier is a stunner with its jade balls and crystal detailing and also has, what Saha-Chawla laughingly calls her ‘Dior hangover’—she is a former VP of marketing and communications of the luxury brand in India and recalls Mr Dior’s love for flowers.

The Tropical Collection chandelier has tropical leaves and birds made of turquoise. The reverence for nature and its elements are evident in both the pieces. “I believe that true luxury lies in the harmonious interplay of artistry, craftsmanship, and a deep respect for the natural world,” she states. She believes that the collaboration has been a beautiful merging together of her expertise in silver home décor along with Klove Studio’s skill in crafting artisanal blown glass lighting.