Saying It with Silver

At the recently concluded India Design 2025, there was one booth attracting eyeballs for good reason. The opulent chandeliers on display at the luxury silverware and home décor brand Rezon Silverware were not just stunning objects de art. It was the first time the company’s founder and CEO, Kalyani Saha-Chawla was showcasing what she created in collaboration with Klove Studio. Saha-Chawla has extended the product line of her existing Lily of the Valley and The Tropical Collection with these chandeliers, which she says, happened because of the similar design sensibilities she shares with Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth of Klove Studio.
The Lily of the Valley chandelier is a stunner with its jade balls and crystal detailing and also has, what Saha-Chawla laughingly calls her ‘Dior hangover’—she is a former VP of marketing and communications of the luxury brand in India and recalls Mr Dior’s love for flowers.
The Tropical Collection chandelier has tropical leaves and birds made of turquoise. The reverence for nature and its elements are evident in both the pieces. “I believe that true luxury lies in the harmonious interplay of artistry, craftsmanship, and a deep respect for the natural world,” she states. She believes that the collaboration has been a beautiful merging together of her expertise in silver home décor along with Klove Studio’s skill in crafting artisanal blown glass lighting.
There is another recent collaboration which Saha-Chawla is extremely excited about, which was also displayed at India Design. She, along with architect and designer Rooshad Shroff, has reimagined a chessboard in silver and gold. Transforming the game into a timeless piece of art, this set is a limited edition with 20 pieces. “Rooshad and I have been talking about collaborating for a while now. I’m a great fan of his work,” she says.
Saha-Chawla, who started Rezon Silverware in 2017, confesses that she makes products mostly for herself. “I love interiors and I love gifting. I always put a lot of thought into my gifting products, whether it is for a wedding or a housewarming,” she says. Listing some of the USPs of her luxury silver home décor brand, the celebrity star of the Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives OTT series says that each of her products come with an element of design. “The second USP is the attention to quality. The third USP is pricing because I don’t want people to break their banks to buy luxury products,” she shares, adding that these are fundamental for any successful business. As the person who made Dior a household name for India’s elite, she should know.