Sense and Sophistication

Fourteen years after Sussanne Khan launched The Charcoal Project (TCP) in Mumbai, the founder, and interior designer has opened her store’s first outpost in South India, in Hyderabad. In a way, it is a six-level celebration of design, where interiors, art, and craftsmanship converge as an immersive experience. “While Mumbai is intimate and layered with history, Hyderabad is grand in scale. Although both spaces share our signature approach to design, Hyderabad accepts more experimental concepts, from immersive installations to bespoke collections designed exclusively for this store,” Sussanne explains.
Each floor in the store tells a unique story through signature handcrafted furniture, a curated fine art capsule, and objects of curiosity. “I think Hyderabad has an innately sophisticated clientele that appreciates craftsmanship. We felt it would embrace The Charcoal Project’s design philosophy,” believes Sussanne. The new space will showcase limited-edition furniture crafted from diverse materials, and a curated capsule collection of fine arts. “Our limited-edition furniture is constructed with textured woods, burnished metals, artisanal glass, and handcrafted textiles. We are talking one-of- a-kind creations that blend industrial elements with soft, luxurious detailing, making them distinctively Charcoal Project,” says Sussanne.
The fine art capsule is a revelation. “Its pieces add layers of storytelling,” says Sussanne. Interior designer Gauri Khan’s label has collaborated with TCP on one floor. “Gauri Khan Designs focus on bespoke pieces that celebrate Indian craftsmanship while embodying quiet, timeless luxury,” explains Gauri. “Every piece created as a collector’s item.”
Says Sussanne, “Design is becoming more personal and layered. Sustainability matters. Pieces that are handcrafted, made from reclaimed materials, or designed to last for generations are sought after.” Gauri adds that people are looking for interiors that tell their story: understated elegance with rich detailing, sophisticated hues, and play of light and texture” According to her “A home should be a sanctuary—beautiful, but also warm and liveable.” Design your home with heart. “Don’t follow trends blindly, but create a space that reflects who you are. Make sure your home tells a story that is uniquely yours,” says Sussanne. Uniquely hers is what works here