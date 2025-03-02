Sense and Sophistication

The fine art capsule is a revelation. “Its pieces add layers of storytelling,” says Sussanne. Interior designer Gauri Khan’s label has collaborated with TCP on one floor. “Gauri Khan Designs focus on bespoke pieces that celebrate Indian craftsmanship while embodying quiet, timeless luxury,” explains Gauri. “Every piece created as a collector’s item.”

Says Sussanne, “Design is becoming more personal and layered. Sustainability matters. Pieces that are handcrafted, made from reclaimed materials, or designed to last for generations are sought after.” Gauri adds that people are looking for interiors that tell their story: understated elegance with rich detailing, sophisticated hues, and play of light and texture” According to her “A home should be a sanctuary—beautiful, but also warm and liveable.” Design your home with heart. “Don’t follow trends blindly, but create a space that reflects who you are. Make sure your home tells a story that is uniquely yours,” says Sussanne. Uniquely hers is what works here