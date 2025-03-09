Beyond the Boardroom

Lessons in Handling Pressure

A 2020 study from the National Library of Medicine states how CEOs use their leisure to help respond to the demands of their job. The study looks into ways in which CEOs believe their passionate non-work pursuit supports not only coping with the strain of the top job but also optimal functioning in it. It says, “While most leisure activities can provide some form of recovery experience, serious leisure is ideally positioned in terms of the range and strength of recovery experiences and personal resources it promotes. This powerful cocktail of personal resources built by serious leisure suggests that it can play an important role in buffering the burnout risk associated with high job demands.” Shruti Aggarwal, co-founder Stashfin, a financial services platform, has benefited from the same philosophy for her love for boxing. “I started with basic training at a local gym, but over time, boxing became much more than a physical pursuit. It has taught me discipline, focus, and mental fortitude,” she says. The discipline inherent in the sport has shaped her leadership in a way that encourages a culture of mutual respect and collaboration.

The idea that weekends are only meant for spending idle hours at home—perhaps even staring at your wife, as L&T Chairman once pointed out—is outdated. Today, leaders are clearly redefining downtime—not as a break from work but as a chance to refuel their creativity, resilience, and problem-solving skills.