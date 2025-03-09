Plating love, actually

Love gained, love lost, and love rediscovered—these stories intertwined by narratives of people and their urban homes has found a way in The Plated Project’s new collection of decor and dinnerware. The dinnerware is a trilogy; ‘A Love Letter to Mumbai’, ‘A Love Letter to Kolkata’, and ‘A Love Letter to Chennai’. Chitresh Sinha, Founder, The Plated Project, says, “In India, 1.77 million people are homeless, a number that reveals the harsh interplay between food insecurity and the relentless need for shelter. With every piece sold, we fund 10 meals for the homeless, turning each purchase into a step toward breaking the cycle of hunger through the Nanhi Pari Foundation.” The collection also has a limited edition set of eight postcards by Daakvaak based on curated poetry specific to each city.

For Mumbai, the collection pays tribute to the two faces of the city—the daily rush ruled by the clock at CST and the moments when time stands still. “By weaving these two elements into a single narrative, the collection honours both the breakneck pace of everyday life and the timeless enchantment of shared stories,” says Sinha. The Love Letter to Kolkata collection is based on two iconic symbols, the headgear—red and white gamcha—and the transom windows. “Together, these elements celebrate the city’s timeless charm: where history is gently preserved, and modern life flows in with ease,” says Sinha. In Chennai, the collection is an ode to the Athangudi tiles as well as the kolam drawn each morning.