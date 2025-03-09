Pride and Patrimony

Despite his success in various genres—from classical music on stage to collaborations with Bollywood and Sufi music—Khan makes it clear that performing folk music is an entirely different experience. “Singing for movies or collaborating with other forms of music is one thing, but performing traditional folk music is something else altogether. It has a different meaning, a different soul. We are the protectors of this art form, and it is our responsibility to ensure it lives on,” he says quietly.

Looking to the future, Khan emphasises the need for the next generation to study and learn the intricacies of music. “The young generation must learn this art form, understand its roots, and carry it forward. This music needs patronage— not just from the community, but from the government as well,” he urges.

This sense of responsibility is what motivates him to take the stage night after night. “When people listen to our music, they ask about its origins, the instruments, and the attire. And that is what keeps me going. It is my duty to carry this legacy forward,” Khan says in his heavy rustic voice. “Every time I step on stage, I know I am singing not just for myself but for the future of our tradition.”