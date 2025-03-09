The ancient and the contemporary

Today, with the world more interconnected than ever, products must not only meet high standards of quality but also tell compelling stories that resonate universally. Product designer Gunjan Gupta believes firmly in this. When incorporating local elements into their designs, Gupta believes that the crucial question to ask is: ‘how can we translate these elements into a global context?’ Her latest collection—Continuum—is a series of handmade objects and artworks that breathe new life into traditional Indian crafts from across India. Made in collaboration with philanthropist, businesswoman and craft connoisseur Lekha Poddar, the collection was launched at the recently-held India Art Fair in Delhi and builds on the legacy of ‘GG Collectibles’, which have become quite sought-after by world-renowned collectors.
“Continuum is a dialogue spanning 20 years when I started my journey as a designer, finding common ground with Lekha as a collector, mentor and friend,” says Gupta, adding that the collection is driven by a single vision—to create high-quality, highly functional design objects that seamlessly elevate any interior space. “The collection seeks to sustain and celebrate the adaptability of traditional Indian craftsmanship by ensuring its relevance for a global audience,” she adds.
Poddar, who co-founded Textile Arts of India in the 1990s to promote traditional handloom crafts and continues to support artisans through various initiatives, shares that the important thing about this dialogue with Gunjan and the craft communities that they worked together with, was how design can bring a new perspective for traditional crafts. “The survival of these crafts and techniques are sometimes dependent on reimagining their design and functions,” she says.
The collection consists of pieces such as the Bidri Books—a series of limited-edition leatherbound bookcases that double up as stylish fashion clutches or a coffee table addition capturing the essence of the craft form with Rumi’s poetry calligraphed in silver inlay typical of Bidri work. The Charbagh Shelves are a reimagination of the Mughal gardens with semi-precious stone shelves crafted from Aventurine and Lapis Lazuli. Drawing from the symmetrical layouts and sacred geometry of these historic gardens, the design simplifies these elements transforming them into a series of wall-mounted artworks that double as functional bookshelves. “My goal is to create functional designs that captivate viewers, inviting them to appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into each piece,” says Gupta.
Dhokra craftsman Sushil Sakhuja is grateful for the new dimension Gupta has brought to this rural art form. “As someone born in Bastar and deeply connected to its artistic heritage, I’m passionate about showcasing the beauty of our lifestyle and customs through my art,” he says, adding that Gupta’s innovative approach has inspired him to experiment with new techniques and push the boundaries.
Currently, Gupta is focused on advancing their three verticals: their boutique interior design firm, Studio WRAP; contemporary homeware brand, IKKIS; and their ongoing collaborative efforts with craftsmen across the country. “My commitment is to creativity,” she states.