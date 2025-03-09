The ancient and the contemporary

Today, with the world more interconnected than ever, products must not only meet high standards of quality but also tell compelling stories that resonate universally. Product designer Gunjan Gupta believes firmly in this. When incorporating local elements into their designs, Gupta believes that the crucial question to ask is: ‘how can we translate these elements into a global context?’ Her latest collection—Continuum—is a series of handmade objects and artworks that breathe new life into traditional Indian crafts from across India. Made in collaboration with philanthropist, businesswoman and craft connoisseur Lekha Poddar, the collection was launched at the recently-held India Art Fair in Delhi and builds on the legacy of ‘GG Collectibles’, which have become quite sought-after by world-renowned collectors.

“Continuum is a dialogue spanning 20 years when I started my journey as a designer, finding common ground with Lekha as a collector, mentor and friend,” says Gupta, adding that the collection is driven by a single vision—to create high-quality, highly functional design objects that seamlessly elevate any interior space. “The collection seeks to sustain and celebrate the adaptability of traditional Indian craftsmanship by ensuring its relevance for a global audience,” she adds.

Poddar, who co-founded Textile Arts of India in the 1990s to promote traditional handloom crafts and continues to support artisans through various initiatives, shares that the important thing about this dialogue with Gunjan and the craft communities that they worked together with, was how design can bring a new perspective for traditional crafts. “The survival of these crafts and techniques are sometimes dependent on reimagining their design and functions,” she says.