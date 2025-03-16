Coast to coast

Shape defines living spaces as a style statement. Sculpted Shores, is a new collection of handcrafted ceramic wall art pieces by Clayola, the well-known handmade ceramic brand created by interior designer Sangeeta Advani Mansharamani and her daughter, the architect designer Aashna Mansharamani. From glazed ceramic wall tiles inspired by the ocean’s fluidity to tabletop collectibles and even ceramic tea light holders, the collection is inspired by the organic beauty of coastal landscapes.

The mother-daughter dyad has meticulously crafted the pieces using traditional techniques, ensuring every piece is unique and brims with artisanal sensibility. Embracing a neutral, earthy palette infused with subtle oceanic hues, the collection allows a seamless integration into modern, contemporary, and coastal-inspired interiors. Says Sangeeta, “Sculpted Shores is more than just décor—it’s a tribute to nature’s artistry, handcrafted with the intention of creating serene and inspiring spaces.” Aashna adds, “With Sculpted Shores, we sought to capture the delicate balance between craftsmanship and nature. Each piece is a testament to the beauty of the coast, created to bring warmth and texture to any interior.”

With sustainability being at the heart of the collection, they share that each piece has been crafted using eco-conscious materials, locally sourced clay, and non-toxic glazes, while the firing process is optimised to minimize energy consumption. “Our goal was to create a collection that not only reflects nature’s beauty but also respects it,” they say, adding, “By using responsible production methods, we ensure that Sculpted Shores is as kind to the environment as it is to the spaces it inhabits.” Shape of things to come?