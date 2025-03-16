Cultural Fabric’s Thread Count

The exhibit has been curated in collaboration with Mayank Mansingh Kaul, who reflects, “In shaping this narrative, I sought to present a broader overview of the region’s handwoven and handpatterned textiles, moving beyond the well-documented jamdani and kantha. The inclusion of exceptional Indo-Portuguese embroideries and Haji rumals— kerchiefs and headdresses once exported to Southeast Asia—has been particularly exciting.”

For centuries, Bengal’s textiles were the envy of the world. European traders, drawn by the allure of its gossamer muslins, whisper-soft jamdanis, and exquisitely embroidered kanthas, flocked to its markets. Yet, somewhere between the upheavals of colonial history and the relentless march of industrialisation, Bengal’s storied textile legacy slipped into near obscurity. “In some cases, entire weaving traditions vanished. The jala loom, once essential for intricate jamdani designs, became a relic,” says Shah.

Among the rare textiles on display is a collection of kanthas—once modest quilts stitched by women for personal use—that evolved into sought-after trade commodities. Bengal’s legendary fine cotton, spun from fibres harvested in the fertile delta, also takes centerstage, a reminder of the extraordinary natural conditions that made this region a textile powerhouse. “Western museums have a culture of meticulous preservation, whereas in India, particularly in Bengal, many textiles have simply not survived due to poor storage conditions and lack of institutional support,” Shah explains.