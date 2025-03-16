Looking for Home in a Song

There is a whole lot of Kashmir in Yawar Abdal. If you hear him sing, you may feel the flow of the soothing valley winds in his voice, but if you hear him speak, you will realise there’s so much that’s been left unsaid. Maybe it is the language of the music he finds comfort in. Maybe it’s the soul he puts in them while singing. But it hasn’t come easy.

“It has been eight years that I have taken up music as a profession. I wanted to be a musician and also a cricketer. The bat didn’t hit the ball, but I managed to become the former,” Yawar laughs.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter’s latest release, Dilshad, has been going viral on social media. Fans from across the country are coming up with their versions of the song. Written by Yawar himself, it evokes an emotion of longing for one’s home. Chuss par-shahar yeti bhe gatseha gharai, Doorer yi chonui bhe maa zarai, Maa zarai ma zarai, Gatsheha garai gatseha garai (The city of my home seems far away; I can no longer bear this distance; I just cannot; I simply want to go home). “I don’t know the reason behind the song going viral. It was an honest expression. I think people could simply connect to it. South India particularly has been grooving to the song,” he says.