Refresh, Recharge, Rejuvenate

Aatma Naman. At Swastik, a Luxury Wellbeing Sanctuary set along the serene Khadakwasla lake in Peacock Valley near Pune, every greeting says, ‘I bow to your soul’. Upon entering the tranquil environs of the sanctuary, spread across 51 acres of lush greenery, the guest steps inside a brass urli. A staff member or sevak sounds the gong, sending vibrations through the body to open the chakras. The journey towards wellbeing begins here.
“The word Swastik has three syllables—su, asti, and ka—where su means ‘well’ or ‘auspicious’, asti refers to ‘being’, and ka signifies ‘things associated with’. That is the concept with which Swastik has been built,” says General Manager Dr Rajesh Srinivas.
With such a holistic approach towards wellbeing, it is no wonder that the place too is neatly divided into five zones where architecture meets nature and purpose. Physical healing and balance with spaces such as Nisargam (Naturopathy), Chandra Kund (Cool Pool), Navam (Massage Room) among others, can be found at the Ayu Vihar. At Utsav Vihar, the soul finds nourishment with spaces such as Ninadika (Sound Healing), Smitam (Poolside Lounge), and Parichay (Diagnostic Centre), among others. Utsav Vihar, as the name suggests, is a celebration of life and so, it is where one finds the opportunity to indulge in yoga, music, dance and more. The Dhyan Mandir at Dhyan Vihar is a splendidly designed column-less 11,000 sq ft meditation hall surrounded by the Nakshatra Van. Home is where the heart is, they say and at Swastik, your home for as long as you stay are the guhas at Sukh Vihar. These cave-like structures made of mud are minimalist, yet luxurious.
With so many therapies and activities to keep one engaged, the mind and body are ready to call it a day. And once you are ready to cosy up under the blanket at night, a massage therapist comes to your room to lull you to sleep with a relaxing lavender oil foot massage. Swastik truly lives up to its name.