Refresh, Recharge, Rejuvenate

With such a holistic approach towards wellbeing, it is no wonder that the place too is neatly divided into five zones where architecture meets nature and purpose. Physical healing and balance with spaces such as Nisargam (Naturopathy), Chandra Kund (Cool Pool), Navam (Massage Room) among others, can be found at the Ayu Vihar. At Utsav Vihar, the soul finds nourishment with spaces such as Ninadika (Sound Healing), Smitam (Poolside Lounge), and Parichay (Diagnostic Centre), among others. Utsav Vihar, as the name suggests, is a celebration of life and so, it is where one finds the opportunity to indulge in yoga, music, dance and more. The Dhyan Mandir at Dhyan Vihar is a splendidly designed column-less 11,000 sq ft meditation hall surrounded by the Nakshatra Van. Home is where the heart is, they say and at Swastik, your home for as long as you stay are the guhas at Sukh Vihar. These cave-like structures made of mud are minimalist, yet luxurious.

With so many therapies and activities to keep one engaged, the mind and body are ready to call it a day. And once you are ready to cosy up under the blanket at night, a massage therapist comes to your room to lull you to sleep with a relaxing lavender oil foot massage. Swastik truly lives up to its name.