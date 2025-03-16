Reign of the rockstars

The imagery of boulders is often associated with ruggedness. However, for Keerthi Tummala, founder of design house Sage Living, it evokes a sense of raw, untamed strength. She has attempted to capture the duality of these natural formations through her recently-launched the Boulder Collection. “I wanted to transform the typical imagery of boulders into something that felt more refined and harmonious,” she shares.

Taking inspiration from the striking boulders surrounding her home city, Hyderabad, the collection represents a connection between nature and artistry. “The collection, comprising 14 pieces, was nine months in the making. The process was as much about the forms and materials as it was about the story we wanted to tell—one of transformation,” she says.

Central to this line is the innovative use of silver pyrite stone. Quarried from Tadipatri in Andhra Pradesh, nestled in the geologically rich Kadapa basin, this stone boasts a metallic sheen reminiscent of silver, earning it the label ‘fool’s silver’. “The process of working with pyrite was complemented by the mastery of traditional Indian techniques—sand-casting, forging, and intricate stone inlay work,” she says.