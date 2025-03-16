The Ozempic Face Off

After making waves globally and helping people lose weight—not counting the side effects—the wonder-drug Ozempic is now in India. Rohini, (name changed on request) had never been concerned about being overweight. Things changed when the time for her wedding came closer. She was keen on wearing a designer lehenga. With just a few months to go, she consulted a doctor about starting a course of semaglutide, colloquially known as Ozempic, to induce weight loss quickly. “I’m not diabetic but my doctor was sympathetic to my needs, and the medicine really worked. I lost 18 kilos in three months,” says the 34-year-old. With the rapid drop in weight came nausea and diarrhoea—symptoms she had been warned about. But what she hadn’t factored in, however, was the hollowed out and gaunt appearance of her face.
“Everyone started asking me if I had some serious health issue because I looked ill. Many parts of my body were sagging but my hollow cheeks were the most noticeable,” she shares. Rohini visited Dr Shilpa Patil, MD Dermatologist and director of Ethoski Healthcare Pvt. Ltd to rectify the situation. After a round of dermal fillers to restore facial volume and her youthful appearance, Rohini felt confident again.
Whether its regular people like Rohini or celebrities like Katy Perry, Karan Johar and Jessica Simpson, a sudden drop in weight affects everyone, often leading to a drastic change in their facial appearance. ‘Ozempic Face’ is the term given to this concept owing to the rapid weight loss that occurs after using the FDA-approved Ozempic or other versions of the same drug, whose generic name is semaglutide. These medications, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists mimic a naturally occurring hormone called GLP-1, which regulates blood sugar and appetite. By increasing satiety and reducing hunger, Ozempic helps consume fewer calories, leading to weight loss. However, Ozempic Face can occur from any kind of weight loss that happens quickly.
“Rapid weight loss and the loss of facial fat are the main causes of Ozempic Face,” explains Dr Niketa Sonavane, celebrity dermatologist and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics in Mumbai. “When weight falls fast, the skin does not have time to adjust. This can lead to sagging and a less defined facial structure.” While many people seem keen to try weight loss drugs, others decry their visible side effects. Though it may not be possible to completely prevent Ozempic Face, it is certainly possible to minimise its effects. Noopur Jain, chief consultant dermatologist and founder of Skinzest, highlights that collagen boosting skin actives like retinol, vitamin C, peptides etc., are effective in reversing sagging skin when added to one’s skincare routine. She also advises an increase in water intake to maintain the skin’s elasticity. “If you are still concerned about Ozempic Face, aesthetic skin treatments can be performed by a trained dermatologist such as microneedling, platelet-rich plasma (PRP therapy), fillers etc.,” she adds.
Dr Patil advocates living a healthy lifestyle in addition to consuming medications if one is concerned about Ozempic Face. Regular exercise and following a balanced diet coupled with an adjustment in the dosage can minimise the sagging. A proper skin care routine and maintaining hydration help the skin cope with change. Gentle cleansers and good moisturisers are also useful. Those looking to treat excessive facial gauntness can also explore non-surgical options such as RF skin tightening, polynucleotide or exosome-based skin boosters, and dermal filler volume restoration. Dr Sonavane advocates laser treatments like Erbium Glass and Co2 fractional to boost collagen production. “In some cases, surgical procedures like facial fat grafting or a SMAS facelift may be ideal, depending on the severity of the case and personal preferences,” she adds.
At the end of the day, however, Jain’s advice is the best: “To lose weight without developing Ozempic Face, focus on a holistic approach that preserves muscle mass and skin elasticity. Aim for a gradual weight reduction of 0.5-1 kg per week. You can do so by eating adequate protein (1.2–2.0 g/kg body weight) to support muscle retention and skin health; strength training to maintain muscle mass, which contributes to a more youthful, toned appearance; and consuming lots of vitamins which includes A, C, E, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids to help in collagen production and skin hydration.”
After all, beauty is more than just skin deep, or face deep.