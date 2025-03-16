The Ozempic Face Off

After making waves globally and helping people lose weight—not counting the side effects—the wonder-drug Ozempic is now in India. Rohini, (name changed on request) had never been concerned about being overweight. Things changed when the time for her wedding came closer. She was keen on wearing a designer lehenga. With just a few months to go, she consulted a doctor about starting a course of semaglutide, colloquially known as Ozempic, to induce weight loss quickly. “I’m not diabetic but my doctor was sympathetic to my needs, and the medicine really worked. I lost 18 kilos in three months,” says the 34-year-old. With the rapid drop in weight came nausea and diarrhoea—symptoms she had been warned about. But what she hadn’t factored in, however, was the hollowed out and gaunt appearance of her face.

“Everyone started asking me if I had some serious health issue because I looked ill. Many parts of my body were sagging but my hollow cheeks were the most noticeable,” she shares. Rohini visited Dr Shilpa Patil, MD Dermatologist and director of Ethoski Healthcare Pvt. Ltd to rectify the situation. After a round of dermal fillers to restore facial volume and her youthful appearance, Rohini felt confident again.