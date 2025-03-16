The Power of Slow Breathing

When was the last time you paid attention to how you breathe? Not just in yoga class or during meditation, but in your everyday life—while eating, working or winding down for bed? Most of us don’t think twice about it. But here’s the thing: the way you breathe directly impacts how well you digest food, how deeply you sleep, and how quickly you recover from stress. Fast, shallow breaths keep your body in stress mode—wired, tense, and on edge. Slow, deep breaths? They shift you into the rest-and-digest mode, helping everything function better. No fancy supplements, no complicated hacks—just you and your breath. The question is, are you using it to your advantage?

How Breathing Controls Your Nervous System & Overall Health

Your nervous system operates in two primary states.

Sympathetic: This is your stress response—fast breathing, high cortisol, increased heart rate, and poor digestion. It’s great for emergencies but terrible when you’re stuck in it all day.

Parasympathetic: This is your relaxation response—slow breathing, improved digestion, better sleep, and faster recovery. It’s where healing happens. Most people unknowingly stay in flight mode, keeping their bodies in a constant state of tension. The result? Poor digestion, restless sleep, and chronic fatigue. But here’s the good news: deep, slow breathing stimulates the vagus nerve, the switch that shifts your body into rest-and-digest mode. Breathwork has long been studied for its profound impact on the nervous system, and even in yoga, the science behind breath control is deeply rooted in wisdom. One of the key principles is extending the exhale. Ideally, the breath ratio to follow is 1:2, meaning if you inhale for one count, your exhale should be twice as long. This is seen in techniques like 4-7-8 breathing, where you inhale for four counts, hold for seven, and exhale for eight—double the duration of the inhale. This extended exhale activates the relaxation response, helping to shift the body into a parasympathetic state, where healing and recovery naturally occur. We also speak about LSD breathing—Long, Slow, and Deep Breathing, a technique that emphasises extending the breath cycle to promote relaxation and oxygen efficiency. However, it’s essential to understand that deep breathing alone doesn’t heal the body. Instead, it creates an internal environment that is more conducive to healing.