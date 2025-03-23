Luxury Gets a New Address
Stepping inside Nilaya Anthology a luxury décor space is to be dwarfed by the scale of space and imagination of its creators. The 100,000 square ft outlet in the heart of Mumbai’s mill district, is the largest of its kind in the country and designed by award-winning architect Rooshad Shroff.
Says Design Director Pavitra Rajaram, “Nilaya Anthology is the culmination of Asian Paints’ vision to redefine luxury home décor and collectible design. The concept revolved around creating an immersive space that transcended traditional retail, offered a curated selection of collectible crafts and contemporary designs from India and around the world.”
At Nilaya Anthology, one can find everything from artisanal carpets to vintage silverware; handcrafted ceramics from Khanoom, exquisite rugs from Jaipur Rugs, vintage glassware from all over the world, soft furnishing in beautifully crafted textiles from Kashmir Loom, Injiri & Heirloom Naga and a shop-in-shop by Mumbai’s famed Natesan’s Antiqarts to iconic global brands like Cassina, Ginori 1735, House of Finn Juhl and Zafferano, among others. “The 100,000-square-foot space features collaborations with renowned designers and brands from India and the world,” shares Rajaram.
Apart from the retail sections, Nilaya also has an art gallery, a co-working space, a restaurant and even an Orangery, where you can customise your selection from their unique botanical selection of local and imported plants. Nilaya Anthology has the distinction of debuting the first and only showcase by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation to present the works of the artist in residence, Atish Mukherjee, who has infused new life into the Bengal School of Art through contemporary expressions. “Mark my words, he’s going to be the hero of Indian art at some point of time,” says Sabyasachi.
Vikram Goyal Studio’s collectible design, including the Silken Passage – a panegyric in metal which is the studio’s tribute to the iconic Silk Road; the Thar Console with an undulating composition evoking the Thar desert, crafted with highly detailed metalworking processes are remarkable.
Future plans include expanding collaborations, adding music and theatre to the programming, hosting dynamic exhibitions, and continuing to curate experiences that celebrate the intersection of tradition and innovation in design. This amalgamation of arts, home décor and collectible design exemplifies India’s diversity and richness.