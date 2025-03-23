Luxury Gets a New Address

Stepping inside Nilaya Anthology a luxury décor space is to be dwarfed by the scale of space and imagination of its creators. The 100,000 square ft outlet in the heart of Mumbai’s mill district, is the largest of its kind in the country and designed by award-winning architect Rooshad Shroff.

Says Design Director Pavitra Rajaram, “Nilaya Anthology is the culmination of Asian Paints’ vision to redefine luxury home décor and collectible design. The concept revolved around creating an immersive space that transcended traditional retail, offered a curated selection of collectible crafts and contemporary designs from India and around the world.”

At Nilaya Anthology, one can find everything from artisanal carpets to vintage silverware; handcrafted ceramics from Khanoom, exquisite rugs from Jaipur Rugs, vintage glassware from all over the world, soft furnishing in beautifully crafted textiles from Kashmir Loom, Injiri & Heirloom Naga and a shop-in-shop by Mumbai’s famed Natesan’s Antiqarts to iconic global brands like Cassina, Ginori 1735, House of Finn Juhl and Zafferano, among others. “The 100,000-square-foot space features collaborations with renowned designers and brands from India and the world,” shares Rajaram.