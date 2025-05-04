Back in the 1860s, the Maharajas represented Indian swish, and the ultimate in OTT luxury: think the Cartier bejewelled pet tortoise of the Maharani of Pudukottai. When it came to crystal it had to be Baccarat. The Bombay store of the legendary French crystalmaker was frequented by the Who’s Who of the British empire until it closed. The brand is back with a bang with its brand-new flagship store at The Chanakya in New Delhi.

Exquisitely sparkling vases and candle stands. Magnificent chandeliers. Opulent cutlery. Striking keepsakes. All made in the finest glass, in signature hues of clear crystal and red (obtained by fusing clear crystal with 24k gold). The clarity and cut of the crystals ensure a unique play of light in every piece.

Limited edition selections include Baccarat’s collaborations with globally renowned artists and designers for pieces such as Philippe Starck’s ‘Talleyrand’, Virgil Abloh’s ‘Crystal Clear’ collection, Arik Levy’s ‘Tuile de Cristal’, as well as striking creations from Baccarat’s 260th anniversary collection ‘New Antique’ made by Marcel Wanders.

“With over 260 years of heritage, Baccarat represents the pinnacle of French craftsmanship and luxury,” says Alexandrine Reille-Linyer, Baccarat Export Director. The new boutique offers an immersive experience where this centuries-long tradition of glassware meets cutting-edge innovation.