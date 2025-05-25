Statement of purpose

A collection where every piece is unique, from a gorgeous, oversized glass vase to a ceramic form with soft glazes and quiet texture—the Faaya Focus ceramics collection is what a home needs for that luxe factor. Featuring sculptural vases in a wide range of silhouettes—from tall, elegant forms in minimalist finishes, to others standing out with textured surfaces or high-gloss, reactive glazes—the variety ensures that each piece can serve as a statement object. Falguni Toprani, Founder, Faaya Gifting, says, “There’s something incredibly satisfying about a well-crafted object that brings both form and feeling into a space. While doing up my own home, I went searching for vases that felt bold, sculptural, and expressive—pieces that could stand tall on a console or table and make a statement, even without flowers. But I kept finding mass-produced options that lacked individuality or soul.”

And that is what led her to start her own line. “I wanted pieces with personality,” says Toprani. In this new ceramics series, one of her personal favourites is the Azure Collection. “I have always been drawn to blue, and the way the deep, rich tone came together with those sharp white lines felt so effortless and refined. It speaks for itself. Another standout for me is the terracotta sculptural vase with the ridged texture; it has this beautiful, earthy elegance and works wonderfully in neutral spaces,” she adds.