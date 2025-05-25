Statement of purpose

A collection where every piece is unique, from a gorgeous, oversized glass vase to a ceramic form with soft glazes and quiet texture—the Faaya Focus ceramics collection is what a home needs for that luxe factor. Featuring sculptural vases in a wide range of silhouettes—from tall, elegant forms in minimalist finishes, to others standing out with textured surfaces or high-gloss, reactive glazes—the variety ensures that each piece can serve as a statement object. Falguni Toprani, Founder, Faaya Gifting, says, “There’s something incredibly satisfying about a well-crafted object that brings both form and feeling into a space. While doing up my own home, I went searching for vases that felt bold, sculptural, and expressive—pieces that could stand tall on a console or table and make a statement, even without flowers. But I kept finding mass-produced options that lacked individuality or soul.”
And that is what led her to start her own line. “I wanted pieces with personality,” says Toprani. In this new ceramics series, one of her personal favourites is the Azure Collection. “I have always been drawn to blue, and the way the deep, rich tone came together with those sharp white lines felt so effortless and refined. It speaks for itself. Another standout for me is the terracotta sculptural vase with the ridged texture; it has this beautiful, earthy elegance and works wonderfully in neutral spaces,” she adds.
The unique combinations of form, glaze, texture, and finish ensure that no two pieces look the same. “For our ceramic vases, the artisans use high-quality stoneware and earthenware clays. Some pieces feature reactive glazes that develop distinctive effects in the kiln, ensuring that no two vases are alike,” says Toprani.For their glass vases, the team uses a moulding process where molten glass is poured into moulds to achieve large, elegant shapes. This technique allows them to create oversized glass vases with unique hues. “We have played with surface textures, from matte finishes to ridged or layered glazes, to create depth and interest. The diversity lies not just in size or colour but in the way each piece carries its own sculptural identity,” says Toprani.
The ceramic vases range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 45,000. The collection is available at faayagifting.com and at Faaya’s flagship store in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, by private appointment.