The Uneven Line

I recently bought Love Earth’s Lip Liner Everyday Nudes. The pack of six has some really good shades. And it ticks some of the boxes: Waterproof? Check. Smudge-proof? Check. Perfect pigment? Check. You can wear it as a base for your lipstick, use it to define your lips and also use it on its own. But I was not very happy with it. Perhaps in the process of making it waterproof, smudge-proof, and transfer-proof, the makers forgot to add hydration to it. In fact, this is my grouse with most lip liners. They completely lack hydration. I understand the purpose of a lip liner is to make sure that the lipstick doesn’t bleed into the skin. But what is the ultimate use if it ends up drying out the lips? If you are wearing it for a short while—a couple of hours—it works. But it’s definitely not an all-day product, the lips begin cracking. In case you still want to give it a shot, ensure your lips are well moisturised, maybe you can lightly exfoliate if needed.

Love Earth Lip Liner Everyday Nudes

Price: Rs 1,249

Available: Online