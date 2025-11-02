There’s no shortage of experiences in India’s hospitality scene today. Cocktail bars, chef’s tables, and tasting menus abound—but the true markers of cultural cachet lie behind closed doors. Here, entry is by invite only, and discretion is the new luxury.

Across Indian metros, supper clubs and wine circles have become the latest codes of social currency. Forget open bookings—these tables are set for the few, often through referrals and whispered introductions.

In Bengaluru, The Dining Society was born from that very thought. Founders Shravni and Trisha started it in early 2024 with a single question: What if connection could be intentional? What began as a dinner for six now hosts pottery nights, chef’s tables, and slow evenings built entirely on word of mouth. “Bangalore can sometimes feel like a city of almosts—almost connected, almost inspired,” says Shravni. “We wanted to turn that almost into something real.”