There’s no shortage of experiences in India’s hospitality scene today. Cocktail bars, chef’s tables, and tasting menus abound—but the true markers of cultural cachet lie behind closed doors. Here, entry is by invite only, and discretion is the new luxury.
Across Indian metros, supper clubs and wine circles have become the latest codes of social currency. Forget open bookings—these tables are set for the few, often through referrals and whispered introductions.
In Bengaluru, The Dining Society was born from that very thought. Founders Shravni and Trisha started it in early 2024 with a single question: What if connection could be intentional? What began as a dinner for six now hosts pottery nights, chef’s tables, and slow evenings built entirely on word of mouth. “Bangalore can sometimes feel like a city of almosts—almost connected, almost inspired,” says Shravni. “We wanted to turn that almost into something real.”
In Mumbai, Chef Raji Gupta has transformed her private Lokhandwala home into a heritage table. Her intimate supper club celebrates the Maharashtrian and Karnataka flavours she grew up with, serving 10 strangers at one table—with every dish plated alongside a personal story. “Opening my home is my way of creating community,” she says. “It’s a luxury that’s about connection, not exclusivity.”
Meanwhile, The Blind Wine Foundation, founded by seven enthusiasts in 2024, meets monthly to decode vintages through blind tastings. Themes change with every session—usually held on the terrace of a 1950s bungalow—and just fifteen members make the cut each month. For true connoisseurs, there’s an even more private collectors’ circle, where rare vintages from Burgundy and Bordeaux are uncorked among friends who know how to appreciate them.
Down in Goa, Solene, launched by the Isprava Group in April 2025, is rewriting what a private members’ club can be. Housed in a 115-year-old Indo-Portuguese estate in Moira, it’s already become a magnet for the creative and the curious. Its Tastemaker Series has hosted whisky pairings with Evonne Eadie, agave nights with Pistola’s Kimberly Pereira, and even an Ayurvedic exploration of fungi. This season’s members-only pickleball tournament? Prosecco & Pickle. Naturally.
In Mumbai again, Bombay Adda, founded by Anisha Rochel Oommen and Pooja Vir, blends food with culture. Each Adda centres on a theme and a “flavour voyager”—from microbes with Payal Shah of Kobofermentary to rare kebabs with Sadaf Hussain. The guest list stays small, the vibe stays curious. “Bombay Adda is an underground mixer for the like-minded,” says Pooja. “You come to learn, connect, and always have a jolly time.”
And finally, the cigar connoisseurs—Aneesh Bhasin, Riyaaz Amlani, Anish Trivedi, and Atul Kasbekar—have their own ritual. Their private cigar circle gathers over Olivia, Partagas, and My Father cigars collected from travels, often in home lounges with custom humidors.
In a world of overexposure, the new luxury lies in intimacy. These private tables, tastings, and circles are less about showing up—and more about showing who you are.